'Cricketers are mentally and physically exhausted in NZ': Papon

Sports

TBS Report
18 December, 2021, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2021, 07:22 pm

Namzul Hassan Papon. Photo :UNB
Namzul Hassan Papon. Photo :UNB

The Bangladesh national cricket team has to be quarantined in New Zealand until 21 December as the quarantine period has been extended following spin coach Rangana Herath's positive Covid result and nine other members of the team being sent into isolation. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), amid postponement rumours, informed the team that the two-match Test series would go as scheduled. 

But there might be a change to that decision if the quarantine period is further extended, informed the BCB president Nazmul Hassan. The BCB mulled cancellation of the tour earlier but for now they would wait until 21 December and then decide if Bangladesh would take part in the two-match Test series starting on 1 January.

"Whether Bangladesh would play the two-match Test series in New Zealand would be decided on 21 December. The players will undergo Covid-19 screening on that day and if everyone tests negative, we will go ahead with the series. But if someone tests positive, then the quarantine period will be extended. That's when we will decide if we will play or not," said Hassan on Saturday. 

The BCB president stated that the players are physically and mentally exhausted after spending a lot of time inside the biosecure bubble. "Our players are going through a lot. They've been quarantining for a while. If they return to Bangladesh on the scheduled date after completing the New Zealand tour, they will have to enter the bubble four-five days later ahead of the BPL. We planned to start the tournament on 20 January," he said.

"The franchises want the players to enter their respective bubbles and train under their own coaching staff. Afghanistan will arrive on the very day BPL ends. Four-five days after the completion of the series, Bangladesh will leave for South Africa. This will continue till December 2022 almost without breathers. Players are tired. Some of them wanted to skip the New Zealand series and come back home. But that's not possible. If the quarantine period is further extended, then we can negotiate with the NZC," the board president added.

The first Test between Bangladesh and New Zealand is scheduled to begin on 1 January at Mount Maunganui. 

