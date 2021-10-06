T20 World Cup: Tickets for India vs Pakistan match sold out within hours

Tickets for the India-Pakistan game at the ICC T20 World Cup – all set to start from 17 October – were sold out hours after they went on sale online on Sunday.

The highly awaited match between the two historic foes will take place on 24 October at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Seats in all sections of the state-of-the-art Dubai cricket stadium, including general, general east, premium, pavilion east, and platinum, have become unavailable on the "Platinumlist" – the website where tickets for the T20 World Cup are being sold, Khaleej Times.

As soon as the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced that the tickets were on sale, thousands of fans flocked to the website to book their seats.

Many people were put in an online queue with tens of thousands of other people. The estimated wait time was more than an hour.

On Sunday night, premium and platinum tickets were available for Tk35,025 and Tk60,711, respectively, for two groups.

But as of Monday morning, both have become unavailable on Platinumlist.

Several users took to social media on Monday to ask if people were willing to sell their tickets.

The latest edition of the T20 cricket frenzy off in Muscat on 17 October and will conclude in the UAE on 14 November.

All UAE venues will be operating at approximately 70% of the capacity in the world cup, the ICC said on Sunday.

The 16-team showpiece event will get underway when Oman will lock horns with Papua New Guinea in Muscat on 17 October.

Eight teams (Ireland, Namibia, Netherlands, and Sri Lanka in Group A and Bangladesh – Oman, Papua New Guinea, and Scotland in Group B) will compete in Round 1 to join India, Afghanistan, Australia, England, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, and the West Indies in the Super 12 stage.

While Oman will host six of the 12 Round 1 matches, all Super 12 games as well as the semifinals and the final will be staged in UAE.

Dubai will host the final on 14 November.