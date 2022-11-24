Sony Pictures Networks to broadcast India tour of Bangladesh in December

Cricket

TBS Report
24 November, 2022, 09:55 am
Last modified: 24 November, 2022, 10:06 am

Sony Pictures Networks to broadcast India tour of Bangladesh in December

TBS Report
24 November, 2022, 09:55 am
Last modified: 24 November, 2022, 10:06 am
Photo: Surjeet Yadav/IANS
Photo: Surjeet Yadav/IANS

Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) has acquired the television rights to broadcast the Indian men's cricket team tour to Bangladesh, which will include three one-day internationals and two tests, The Statesman reports.

"We are happy to note that Sony Sports Network has acquired the broadcast rights for India's tour of Bangladesh 2022. Sony Sports Network is among the industry leaders, and I am sure the broadcast quality and standards will be befitting of a much-anticipated series like this one," said Nizam Uddin Chowdhury, Chief Executive Officer, Bangladesh Cricket Board.

India and Bangladesh will clash in the first ODI on 4 December, for the first time since 2015, when Men in Blue is touring Bangladesh.

Three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) between India and Bangladesh will take place at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on 4, 7, and 10 December.

It will be followed by two test match series at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram from 14-18 December and a second test at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka from December 22 to 26.

India team will be led by Rohit Sharma in ODIs and Tests, with KL Rahul serving as his deputy. The tour will also include players like Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan (ODIs only), Rishabh Pant, Cheteshwar Pujara (Tests only) and Mohammed Shami among others in India's last bilateral series of 2022.

"It gives us immense pleasure to present fans with Team India's final series before ending a successful year of cricket. India's overseas record under the leadership of Rohit Sharma has been remarkable, and we hope to witness the same success in Bangladesh. With this series, we aim to continue providing fans with non-stop cricket action," said Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer, Distribution and Head – Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India.

India is now ranked fourth with 52.08 percentage points in the ICC World Test Championship cycle, which includes the two Test matches between India and Bangladesh. Bangladesh, on the other side, is in last place with 13.33 percentage points in the championship table.

India will fly for Bangladesh on 1 December and return on 27 December after the tour is finished. Bangladesh tour of India will be live-streamed on the Indian Sony Sports Ten 5 channel, Sony Sports Ten 3 channel, and Sony Sports Ten 4 channel.

