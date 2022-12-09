Gunshots heard in Multan around 1km away from England team hotel ahead of 2nd Test

Hindustan Times
09 December, 2022, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2022, 12:15 pm

Gunshots heard in Multan around 1km away from England team hotel ahead of 2nd Test

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

In a shocking turn of events, gunshots were reportedly heard in Multan on Thursday where Ben Stokes-led England side is gearing up for the 2nd Test match against hosts Pakistan. Touring the Asian nation for the first time in 17 years, Stokes-led England registered a famous win over Pakistan in the series opener at Rawalpindi. They hammered Pakistan by 74 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match Test series.

Visitors England will meet Babar Azam-led Pakistan in the 2nd Test of the three-match series at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Friday. On the eve of the 2nd Test match between Pakistan and England, gunshots were fired in Multan. As per the latest developments, gunfire was heard near the England cricket team's hotel in Pakistan.

According to a report by the Independent, the Pakistan police have made four arrests in the wake of the incident. Gunshots were heard in the wee hours before England left the hotel for training at the Multan Stadium. England players have reportedly received the presidential level of security for the ongoing tour of Pakistan. The report added England's training plans for the 2nd Test were unaffected by the shocking incident.

Talking about the 2nd Test between the two teams, England have roped in speed merchant Mark Wood for the series decider against Pakistan. Wood was the only change made by the visitors for the 2nd Test match against the Babar-led side following their massive 74-run win over the hosts in Rawalpindi. The England pacer has replaced all-rounder Liam Livingstone. The England all-rounder injured his knee in his debut Test match at Rawalpindi.

"Having someone in your squad who can bowl at 150 kph is a massive bonus for any team," England captain Stokes told news agency AFP on Thursday. "Having someone of this caliber and what he brings, the way in which he bowls, is going to be massive for us. He is going to add to our ability to take 20 wickets," he added.

