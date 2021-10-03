BCB withdraws ban on Lutfar Rahman Badal

Lutfar Rahman Badal has come back to Bangladesh's cricketing world as a counselor after Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) withdraw ban on him.

Earlier in December 2014, Badal was banned for life from participating in any activity related to the BCB because of his derogatory remarks against the BCB president and the board of directors after his team lost a crucial match.

The current term of the BCB under Nazmul Hasan Papan will end this month.

Badal's councillorship was confirmed by the voter list published by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Monday. Of 171 councillors, Badal's name came at 87, says a press release.

Councillors in three categories will elect 23 directors through an election scheduled to be held on October 6 to run the BCB for the next four years.

The board earlier this month had named a five-member election commission for conducting the upcoming Board of Directors' Election 2021.

BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury, CEO of BCB, said his name has been included in the councillor-list as his club Legends of Rupganj nominated him.

"BCB Board has approved his councillorship. It has been done following the rules," Chowdhury said.