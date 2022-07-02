Bangladesh players recover from seasickness ahead of 1st T20I against the Windies 

Cricket

TBS Report 
02 July, 2022, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2022, 02:59 pm

Related News

Bangladesh players recover from seasickness ahead of 1st T20I against the Windies 

‘Some are still in shock,’ says one player while seeking anonymity

TBS Report 
02 July, 2022, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2022, 02:59 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Several members of the Bangladesh cricket team, who fell severely seasick on their way from St Lucia to Dominica, where they'll play the upcoming T20I series, have recovered.

However, the cricketers are yet to overcome the "trauma" caused by the painstaking five-hour-long journey. 

One cricketer, seeking anonymity, told The Business Standard said that it would be hard for them to concentrate on today's (2 July) game after "such a horrible experience." 

The national team cricketer, while speaking about his "horrifying" experience on the ferry, said, "I don't have words to explain the situation here. Although some fell sick most of us panicked that day.

"We are going through a trauma right now. It is very difficult for a cricketer to focus on the game after facing such a situation. It is difficult to bring attention to the game. We have reached the match venue and now are taking rest. Let's see what happens next."

During their ferry journey from St. Lucia to Martinique Islands on Friday, pacer Shoriful Islam, logistics manager Nafees Iqbal and keeper-batter Nurul Hasan suffered from sea sickness and motion sickness reported Prothom Alo. 

But they couldn't stop at the Martinique Islands because they didn't have French passports. But during the break at the Martinique Islands, Nafees and Nurul recovered quite well but Shoriful once again started vomiting during the journey from the Martinique Islands to Dominica.

The traumatic journey by sea lasted for five hours and many have criticised the BCB for not arranging a different mode of transportation given the players' lack of experience in travelling via the sea.

BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury told The Daily Star that they had no other option but to agree to such travel arrangements.

"We were concerned regarding the issue. But the first thing is that it is the host country that always arranges this [transportations for players from one state to another]. Still, we did show our concern about this. But the problem was that the Windies official wanted to send contingents of both sides together as it is their standard practice," he said. 

The Windies Cricket couldn't arrange a charter flight to carry both teams. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, only flights with fewer seating capacities were available. 

The BCB CEO stated that the Windies Cricket assured them, saying that the West Indies team would also travel with Bangladesh. 

T20I skipper Mahmudullah was not at all happy as he was seen telling logistics manager Nafees Iqbal, "Who should take the responsibility for this now? Only a few are able to stand and we are only halfway there."

Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said that the players should be fine before the first T20I. 

"I spoke to physio Bayjedul [Islam] and he assured that the players reached safely and that there would not be any repercussions as players will be able to recover after a day's rest," he said.

Top News

Bangladesh Cricket Team / West Indies vs Bangladesh / BCB

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155

The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155

6h | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Sapiens – A Graphic History 

1d | Book Review
Black-naped Monarch male Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Black-naped Monarch: A sovereign who never abandoned the Indian subcontinent

1d | Panorama
The 136-year-old company on its last legs

The 136-year-old company on its last legs

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Dhaka University celebrating 102nd founding anniversary today

Dhaka University celebrating 102nd founding anniversary today

1d | Videos
Ctg Int'l Trade Fair returns after a 2-year hiatus without Covid restrictions

Ctg Int'l Trade Fair returns after a 2-year hiatus without Covid restrictions

1d | Videos
Bangladeshis among top 6 nationalities seeking asylum in Europe

Bangladeshis among top 6 nationalities seeking asylum in Europe

1d | Videos
RUET organises Robotronics 2.0

RUET organises Robotronics 2.0

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Tech startup ShopUp bags $65m in Series B4 funding

5
World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years
Economy

World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years

6
Investor Hiru fined Tk2cr for market manipulation
Stocks

Investor Hiru fined Tk2cr for market manipulation