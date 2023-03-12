Bangladesh field first in search of series win; Rehan Ahmed youngest England player to make debut

12 March, 2023, 02:35 pm
12 March, 2023

The hosts made just one change in their playing XI. Mehidy Hasan Miraz replaces Shamim Hasan Chowdhury in the lineup. 

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and elected to field first in the second T20I in search of a series victory against world champions England at Mirpur. 

For England, Rehan Ahmed becomes the youngest to make his debut in T20Is. He is now the youngest English player to make a debut in all three formats. 

Bangladesh won the first match by six wickets and are 1-0 ahead in the three-match series.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Litton Das(w), Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud

England (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w/c), Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer

