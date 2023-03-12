Bangladesh field first in search of series win; Rehan Ahmed youngest England player to make debut

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and elected to field first in the second T20I in search of a series victory against world champions England at Mirpur.

The hosts made just one change in their playing XI. Mehidy Hasan Miraz replaces Shamim Hasan Chowdhury in the lineup.

For England, Rehan Ahmed becomes the youngest to make his debut in T20Is. He is now the youngest English player to make a debut in all three formats.

Bangladesh won the first match by six wickets and are 1-0 ahead in the three-match series.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Litton Das(w), Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud

England (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w/c), Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer