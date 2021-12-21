Ashes: How the ‘death’ of English cricket gave birth to the sport’s oldest rivalry  

Cricket

TBS Report
21 December, 2021, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2021, 03:25 pm

Related News

Ashes: How the ‘death’ of English cricket gave birth to the sport’s oldest rivalry  

TBS Report
21 December, 2021, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2021, 03:25 pm
The Ashes urn, Image: Reuters
The Ashes urn, Image: Reuters

The Ashes – a special cricket series between England and Australia – to date remains one of the biggest events for cricketing fans around the world. 

The history of Ashes – one the longest-running rivalries in the history of sport – is unique and captivating in all aspects, spiced up with some dark English humour.

The story of the Ashes began way back in 1882 when England were beaten at home at the Oval for the first time by Australia, reports BBC UK.

The series defeat shocked the sporting world at the time and prompted The Sporting Times newspaper to print a fake obituary on the "death of English cricket."

The newspaper said English cricket would be burnt down and the ashes sent to Australia.

When England next toured Australia those ashes became real – a pair of bails (a matter of dispute) were burned and the ashes put into the now famous urn.

The winning players are given a replica to celebrate with, as the real trophy is far too fragile.

Over 100 years later, the original urn lives in the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) museum at Lord's cricket ground in London.

Australia are the current holders of the Ashes.

They retained the Ashes after the 2019 series ended in a draw. 

Overall, Australia have won 33 series and England has won 32, and six series have been drawn. 

Earlier this week, Australia went 2-0 up in the five-match series and Monday marked 4,000 days since England had won an Ashes test Down Under, their last victory coming in the 2010-11 series.

Women's Ashes

The women's teams of the two nations also play a version of the Ashes.

The first women's Test series between England and Australia - the first women's Test series anywhere - was played in 1934-35.

The contest was not officially called the "Women's Ashes" until 1998, when an autographed bat was burned before the first Test at Lord's, and the ashes were placed inside a cricket ball to make a trophy.

In 2013, a new Women's Ashes trophy was produced.

However, the Women's Ashes is decided from a mix of matches – Tests, ODIs and T20 International matches as well.

Four points are awarded for victory in a Test match, two each for a draw, and two points for winning an ODI or T20 match.

The women's series have been played every two years since 2001.

Australia are the current champions after winning the 2019 Ashes.
 

Top News

cricket / australia / England

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Meet world’s youngest head of states

Meet world’s youngest head of states

54m | Features
Our workers have long faced harassment and suffered the consequences for lack of skills in foreign countries. This needs to change. Photo: Mumit M

Manpower export: A sector riddled with possibilities and problems

3h | Panorama
Shafqat Islam, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Welcome. Illustration: TBS

From NewsCred to Welcome: The journey of a Bangladeshi company becoming a global one

5h | Panorama
Volkswagen owns 20% of QuantumScape and thus its the largest shareholder. Photo: Bloomberg

A $2.3 billion CEO bonus isn't the worst. Hear me out

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Reuters announces Pictures of the year 2021

Reuters announces Pictures of the year 2021

17h | Videos
Salahuddin’s mouse farm strikes success in Rajshahi

Salahuddin’s mouse farm strikes success in Rajshahi

17h | Videos
Mir Sabbir in Spotlight with Sharier Khan

Mir Sabbir in Spotlight with Sharier Khan

17h | Videos
Govt decides 30% maximum RMG wastage ceiling

Govt decides 30% maximum RMG wastage ceiling

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

3
Photo: Golam Murshed
Corporates

Golam Murshed: The architect of a billion-dollar company

4
Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec
Education

Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec

5
The BJMC has been producing a mere 2,000 Sonali bags per day on a trial basis. Photo: Saikat Bhadra.
Panorama

Why hasn’t the Sonali Bag taken off as yet?

6
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today