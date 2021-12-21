Ashes: How the ‘death’ of English cricket gave birth to the sport’s oldest rivalry  

The Ashes – a special cricket series between England and Australia – to date remains one of the biggest events for cricketing fans around the world.

The history of Ashes – one the longest-running rivalries in the history of sport – is unique and captivating in all aspects, spiced up with some dark English humour.

The story of the Ashes began way back in 1882 when England were beaten at home at the Oval for the first time by Australia, reports BBC UK.

The series defeat shocked the sporting world at the time and prompted The Sporting Times newspaper to print a fake obituary on the "death of English cricket."

The newspaper said English cricket would be burnt down and the ashes sent to Australia.

When England next toured Australia those ashes became real – a pair of bails (a matter of dispute) were burned and the ashes put into the now famous urn.

The winning players are given a replica to celebrate with, as the real trophy is far too fragile.

Over 100 years later, the original urn lives in the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) museum at Lord's cricket ground in London.

Australia are the current holders of the Ashes.

They retained the Ashes after the 2019 series ended in a draw.

Overall, Australia have won 33 series and England has won 32, and six series have been drawn.

Earlier this week, Australia went 2-0 up in the five-match series and Monday marked 4,000 days since England had won an Ashes test Down Under, their last victory coming in the 2010-11 series.

Women's Ashes

The women's teams of the two nations also play a version of the Ashes.

The first women's Test series between England and Australia - the first women's Test series anywhere - was played in 1934-35.

The contest was not officially called the "Women's Ashes" until 1998, when an autographed bat was burned before the first Test at Lord's, and the ashes were placed inside a cricket ball to make a trophy.

In 2013, a new Women's Ashes trophy was produced.

However, the Women's Ashes is decided from a mix of matches – Tests, ODIs and T20 International matches as well.

Four points are awarded for victory in a Test match, two each for a draw, and two points for winning an ODI or T20 match.

The women's series have been played every two years since 2001.

Australia are the current champions after winning the 2019 Ashes.

