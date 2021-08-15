Cricket players that recently opted to switch nationality and play for the USA

The USA acquired ODI status in 2019 and are looking for active international cricketers so that they can make a strong squad to live up to the status. Several big names are in line to represent the USA in international cricket. USA Cricket received a major boost when Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's Kolkata Knight Riders announced that it would invest in Major League cricket (MLC), a tournament emulating the IPL, as well as own a franchise in it.

The USA are targeting players who haven't been selected in international cricket for some time and are ready to shift there to rekindle their careers in cricket.

The Business Standard (TBS) looks at five cricketers who have recently opted to play cricket for the USA.

Corey Anderson

Corey Anderson, an explosive left-handed batter and a useful medium-pace bowler, is a great addition to the USA's cricket set-up. The former Black Caps all-rounder once held the record of the fastest century in ODIs. He has made 93 appearances for New Zealand across formats and won them several games. Anderson was part of the 2015 World Cup squad that came second in the tournament.

The all-rounder's international career has been plagued by injuries. The 30-year-old called time on his international career last year and signed a three-year deal with the USA's Major League Cricket (MLC).

Sami Aslam

Sami Aslam captained Pakistan to the final of the 2014 Under-19 World Cup in the UAE. The talented left-handed batter made his international debut in 2015. Aslam played 13 Tests and four ODIs for Pakistan and since then he has fallen out of favor. In November 2020, the 25-year old cut ties with Pakistan Cricket with the aim of representing the USA.

Aslam said that he wasn't happy with the way he was treated and added that he was more than happy to be in America after being depressed in Pakistan for two years. He will be eligible to play for the USA in 2023. Recently he was selected in the players' draft ahead of Minor League Cricket (MLC).

Dane Piedt

Dane Piedt, former Protea off-spinner who played nine Tests, ended his association with Cricket South Africa last year and shifted to South Africa to play in the Minor League Cricket (MLC).

"It was an opportunity I just couldn't pass up, financially and for lifestyle reasons, but it was still a tough decision to make," he said.

Piedt made his Test debut in 2014 and delivered a career-best performance to thump Zimbabwe. His last appearance in international cricket was in 2019 against India. Piedt is a prolific performer in South Africa's domestic set-up, having picked up more than 400 first-class wickets.

Shehan Jayasuriya

Shehan Jayasuriya is another exciting addition to USA Cricket as he retired from the Sri Lanka cricket team earlier this year and decided to relocate to the USA with his family. Jayasuriya is a handy all-around cricketer, batting left-handed and bowling right-arm off-spin. He played 30 international matches for Sri Lanka but couldn't really replicate the success he had in domestic cricket.

Jayasuriya last played an international match for Sri Lanka in March 2019. In June 2021, he was selected in the players' draft ahead of Minor League Cricket (MLC).

Unmukt Chand

Unmukt Chand was earmarked to become a superstar of Indian cricket after he led India to glory in the 2012 ICC Under-19 World Cup. He made a sensational hundred against Australia in the final of that tournament and became a household name in India. He played for India A regularly from 2013 to 2015. Chand represented three IPL franchises but failed to live up to his immense potential.

The 28-year-old cricketer has relocated to the San Francisco Bay Area and signed a multi-year agreement with Major League Cricket in the USA. The 28-year old will be eligible to play for the USA after serving the residency period.