Cricket Memorabilia Collectors - Nazim Merchant's unique cricket card collection

Cricket, often referred to as a "gentleman's game," has a unique way of uniting fans from diverse backgrounds and cultures around the world. One such passionate aficionado of this sport is Nazim Merchant, a collector of cricket memorabilia from Australia. In a candid interview, Nazim takes us on a journey through his life as a cricket memorabilia enthusiast, sharing the story of his unique collection and the experiences that have enriched his cricketing journey.

Nazim Merchant's background is as diverse as his cricket memorabilia collection. Born in Africa, raised in Australia, with stints in Pakistan and the United States, he proudly considers himself a "citizen of the world." It's this global perspective that has undoubtedly influenced his unique approach to collecting cricket memorabilia.

Like many collectors, Nazim's passion for collecting started at a young age with stamps and coins. However, it wasn't until his mid-twenties that he stumbled upon a set of Australian stamps commemorating the Centenary of Test Cricket in 1977. This serendipitous discovery ignited his passion for all things cricket-related and marked the beginning of his remarkable journey as a cricket memorabilia collector.

Nazim Merchant's collection is a testament to his diverse interests within the world of cricket. While he dabbles in various cricket-related items, his true passion lies in collecting trading cards, especially those autographed by cricket legends. This ardour has led him to create his own brand of cricket cards called "Cow Corner," inspired by the captivating caricatures of artist John Ireland. His extensive collection is meticulously catalogued on his website, www.nazimcricket.com, serving both as an online catalogue and a wish list for his ongoing quest to expand his collection. This website is like an encyclopedia of cricket memorabilia to young cricket memorabilia collectors.

One might wonder how Nazim continues to amass cricket memorabilia. His preferred method involves attending cricket matches and events, where he personally obtains autographs from players. Additionally, he interacts with fellow collectors, often trading or purchasing items to diversify his collection further.

While assessing the value of his collection, Nazim shares an anecdote about securing a complete set of Weetbix trading cards, personally signed by none other than Sir Donald Bradman. The story behind this acquisition is as captivating as the item itself. Nazim came across the home address of Sir Bradman during a hospital stay, leading to a cherished correspondence that enriched his collection.

When it comes to authenticity, Nazim relies on the personal touch. His dedication to acquiring autographs directly from players eliminates the need for verification. Additionally, he maintains a network of reputable collectors with whom he has built relationships over the years, making it easier to spot any counterfeit items.

Among the modern memorabilia in his collection, Nazim has a soft spot for ephemera from cricket's golden eras. An unexpected delight was acquiring a letter from Bert Oldfield, a 1930s Australian wicketkeeper, along with a brochure from his cricket store. These historical items bring a unique charm to his contemporary collection.

One of Nazim's most cherished moments was a personal Zoom chat with West Indian cricketer Richard Gabriel and his son Runako. The opportunity to connect with cricketing personalities is a testament to the bonds that cricket can forge among enthusiasts.

For aspiring collectors, Nazim's advice is both practical and heartfelt. He encourages them to attend cricket matches, seek autographs with politeness and respect, and, most importantly, collect for the love of the game. It's the personal connection to the players and the sport that makes each item in a collection truly precious.

In a surprising revelation, Nazim shares his fascination with sea creatures. His adventures include cage diving with great white sharks in South Australia and keeping tropical fish in his home. Just as watching a classic Ashes battle can be mesmerising, observing his fish provides a unique sense of wonder.

Nazim Merchant's journey as a cricket memorabilia collector is a testament to the unifying power of the sport and its ability to transcend borders and cultures. His collection not only preserves the rich history of cricket but also serves as an inspiration for collectors worldwide. Nazim's story reminds us that in the world of cricket, as in life, it's the passion and personal connections that truly make a collection priceless.