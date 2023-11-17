Cricket Memorabilia Collectors - Meet Rohan Pate, the founder of India's first and largest cricket museum

Cricket, often referred to as the 'gentleman's game,' has a unique ability to capture the hearts and minds of millions worldwide. For many enthusiasts, the love for cricket goes beyond the boundaries of a stadium and delves deep into the realm of memorabilia. In Pune, India, one man has taken his passion for the sport to a whole new level. Meet Rohan Pate, the founder of 'Blades of Glory,' India's first and largest cricket museum. In a recent interview, Rohan shares his fascinating journey as a cricket memorabilia collector.

Rohan Pate's love for cricket was ingrained in his DNA. Named after the legendary West Indian cricketer Rohan Kanhai by his cricket-loving grandfather, Pate's connection to the sport runs deep.

He played competitive cricket for Maharashtra, representing his state at the under-19 level and even making it to the senior squad. However, it was a personal gesture from one of the greatest batters of all time Sachin Tendulkar, in 2010 that sparked his journey as a collector. Tendulkar gifted him one of his used bats, a moment that forever changed Pate's life. This extraordinary gift inspired him to begin his quest to collect precious cricket memorabilia from cricketing legends worldwide.

Rohan Pate's collection spans an impressive array of items, showcasing the history of cricket in all its glory. The museum proudly exhibits bats, balls, jerseys, gloves, leg guards, caps, hats, framed photographs, stumps, shoes, and books. The collection is a testament to Pate's reverence for the sport, with memorabilia from iconic players such as Sir Donald Bradman, Sir Garfield Sobers, Vivian Richards, Sunil Gavaskar, Malcolm Marshall, Sachin Tendulkar, Brett Lee, Virat Kohli, and many more. The museum also features a fascinating display charting the evolution of cricket bats from the 1700s to the present day. His unwavering commitment to preserving cricket's heritage and his remarkable journey as a collector inspire not only cricket enthusiasts but also all who appreciate the art of preserving history.

Acquiring these priceless treasures is no small feat. Rohan Pate actively scours the globe, approaching individuals, teams, and collectors to source memorabilia. His dedication to preserving cricket history is evident in his relentless pursuit of cricketing relics, ensuring they find a home in Blades of Glory.

One of the most cherished items in Pate's collection is the jersey worn by Sachin Tendulkar during the 2011 World Cup final. The story behind this iconic piece is as captivating as the item itself. During a dinner with Tendulkar, Pate predicted that he would score two centuries in the tournament, and if that came true, he would have to give him the jersey worn in the final. Tendulkar accepted the challenge and kept his promise, cementing the jersey's place of pride in the museum.

Ensuring the authenticity of collected items is of utmost importance. Pate has sourced the majority of his memorabilia directly from the players themselves, eliminating concerns of authenticity. Additionally, he conducts research online to corroborate the historical significance of each item. For items acquired through auctions, Pate secures certificates of authenticity endorsed by the relevant individuals.

Pate's journey has unearthed hidden gems, none more captivating than a collection of fifty handwritten letters from the great Sir Don Bradman. These priceless letters provide a unique glimpse into the mind of one of cricket's greatest legends. Throughout his journey as a collector, Rohan has had the privilege of meeting and obtaining memorabilia from legendary West Indian players like Sir Garfield Sobers and Lawrence Rowe. Their generosity and willingness to share pieces of their cricketing history left an indelible mark on Rohan.

For those looking to embark on their own cricket memorabilia collection, Rohan Pate offers valuable advice. He recommends starting with systematic autograph collecting on balls or mini-bats, emphasizing the importance of using pens that do not smudge and durable materials. Being well-prepared, staying informed about players' schedules, and practicing patience are essential strategies for successful collecting.

In a world where passion drives people to pursue their dreams and interests, Rohan Pate stands as an inspiring example of someone who transformed his love for cricket into a treasure trove for all cricket enthusiasts to admire. His collection not only preserves the history of cricket but also tells the stories of the players who made the sport what it is today. Rohan's journey as a cricket memorabilia collector is a testament to the enduring love and charm of this timeless game.