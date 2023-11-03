Cricket Memorabilia Collectors: James and Gabrielle Whight's unique cafe in Colombo

In the world of sports enthusiasts and collectors, few passions are as dedicated and fascinating as cricket memorabilia collection. For James and Gabrielle Whight, owners of the Cricket Club Cafe in Colombo, Sri Lanka, their journey into this world began with a unique spark that has led to an extensive and international collection of cricket-related items. In this exclusive interview, we dive into their remarkable journey, from its humble beginnings to the acquisition of some of the most valuable and unique cricket memorabilia items in the world.

For the Whights, the story began with a family connection. The legendary Australian fast bowler, Ray Lindwall, was a family friend who gifted James a signed cricket ball and a test jumper. This gesture ignited their interest in collecting cricket memorabilia. They decided to establish the Cricket Club Cafe in Colombo in 1996, which led them to seriously pursue a cricket memorabilia collection on a large scale.

One of the distinctive aspects of the Whights' collection is its international scope. They have diligently focused on representing all test and cricket-playing nations, making their collection a true global treasure trove of cricket history.

The Whights acquire items through a combination of active search and the generosity of international teams. Visitors to their cafe often offer signed kits, and they actively seek out specific items to ensure the completeness of their collection.

When asked about their most prized possessions, Gabrielle Whight highlighted several iconic pieces. These include Sir Garfield Sobers' Six Sixes Bat, Shane Warne's Signed Cricket Ball, the 1930s Invincibles signed Cricket Bat, and Original Signatures of Sir Don Bradman from the 1930s - items that hold immense historical and sentimental value in the cricketing world.

To maintain the authenticity of their collection, the Whights purchase items from reputed collectors and rely on written authentication from sources such as Christie's Auction House, Charles Leskie Sporting Auction, and, sometimes, the players themselves.

For James and Gabrielle, the most thrilling moments are often when players donate their items directly to them. These unexpected gifts include Justin Langer's test jumper signed by the entire 99 World Cup team, Shane Warne's unique Cheque Book Signature, Dav Whatmore's Signed Jersey, Darren Gough's England team-signed jersey, and even a bat mounted on a railway sleeper from the 2004 tsunami.

One of the most memorable experiences was the acquisition of Sir Donald Bradman's Match Used Cricket Bat at a Christie's Auction in Melbourne, Australia. The intense bidding and the eventual victory in owning this piece of history was a nerve-wracking yet exhilarating moment for the Whights.

To those interested in starting their own cricket memorabilia collection, James and Gabrielle offer sage advice: start small and work your way up. Networking with fellow collectors, keeping an eye on auctions, and learning from the experiences of others are invaluable steps in building a meaningful collection.

In a surprising revelation, Gabrielle Whight shared that they sold their entire Australian wine collection to fund their cricket memorabilia collection—a testament to their unwavering dedication to preserving the rich history of the sport.

In the world of cricket memorabilia collection, James and Gabrielle Whight stand as passionate curators of cricket's illustrious history. Their journey is an inspiration to all collectors and cricket enthusiasts, showcasing that dedication, authenticity, and a love for the sport can lead to a treasure trove of cricketing memories that the world can cherish for generations to come. The Cricket Club Café stands as a testimony of their passion for cricket memorabilia collection.