Cricket evolution: How cricket made its way into the Indian subcontinent

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) served as the global cricketing governing body until the Imperial Cricket Council (ICC) was formed in 1909, as mentioned in the first instalment of this series. Besides, it's the world's most active cricket club and the owner of Lord's cricket ground.

The MCC, in the 1900s, used to form teams consisting of famous cricketers and send them to countries where cricket was on the rise. The team also travelled to Bangladesh during the seventies and eighties.

In December 1926, the MCC toured India and their first tour game was against the Hindus in Bombay (now Mumbai). Batting first, the MCC amassed 363 runs. For the Indian representative side, Colonel CK Nayudu, who would later become one of the greatest Indian cricketers, came out to bat at four.

Nayudu stayed in the middle for less than two hours. But what he did in those 100 minutes is believed to be the reason why Test cricket came to Asia.

Nayudu pulverised the MCC bowlers and played a destructive knock of 153. The MCC officials were so pleased that they gifted CK Nayudu a silver bat.

Anthony de Melo, one of the founding members of the BCCI, stated that "Arthur Gilligan (the MCC captain) promised to state our case when returned to the Lord's".

Six years later, India made their debut in Test cricket and became the sixth member of the ICC after Australia, England, South Africa, New Zealand and the West Indies. India's inclusion in international cricket meant that the game was no longer alien to the people of the subcontinent and it was one of the most remarkable incidents in the history of cricket.

The Indian subcontinent's association with cricket dates back to the 18th century. A group of sailors in Western India gathered to play the game in 1721. Little did they know the game, three hundred years later, would become a religion in the subcontinent.

It took twenty years for India to register their first win in Tests. 1952 was also the year when Pakistan, another Asian country, played their first Test match. Few players like Amir Elahi, Abdul Hafiz Kardar and Gul Mohammed, who played for India before the partition in 1947, later played for Pakistan. Pakistan's debut in Tests initiated a fierce rivalry between them and India.

Pakistan's receiving Test status brought cricket to Bangladesh too. Pakistan played their first home Test at the Bangabandhu National Stadium, then known as Dhaka Stadium, in 1955. Pakistan played six more matches at this ground before the independence with the opponents being India, Australia, England, New Zealand and the West Indies.

Interestingly, the Bangabandhu Stadium is the only ground in the world to have hosted the inaugural home Test matches of two countries- Pakistan and Bangladesh. India, on both occasions, were the visiting side.

After India and Pakistan, three more countries- Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan- gained Test status. Afghanistan is the latest country to be awarded Test status and they recorded their first victory as early as their second outing.

Sri Lanka, for a long time, had been a formidable force but the retirement of their stalwarts hurt them badly. They are currently ranked 8th in the ICC Test rankings and things are looking ominous for them.

Bangladesh are ranked one place below Sri Lanka now in this format. Although they've got considerable success in white-ball cricket, Test remains a format where they have a lot to learn.

Pakistan may not be among the top three teams in the world but there is no lack of talent there. They are a very strong side across formats and have a good record away from home too.

Speaking about records away from home, it's India who have won the most Test matches overseas since the start of 2010. They have a bench that is stronger than the first-choice side of most other countries.

Asia is now a hotbed of cricket and the market is getting bigger day by day. And without a shred of doubt, that smashing century from CK Nayudu was the stepping stone to this.