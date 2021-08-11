Cricket Australia satisfied with BCB's arrangements

Nizam Uddin Chowdhury, CEO of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), said that Cricket Australia (CA) has expressed its satisfaction regarding the bio-security arrangements that the BCB provided the Australian contingent during their stay in Bangladesh.

After the completion of the fifth and final T20I, Australian players and supporting staff headed to Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport straightaway and the Qantas Airways Charter plane carrying them took off at 1 am. They stayed at Hotel Intercontinental during the series and no guest from outside was allowed to enter the hotel.

"It (hosting the series) was very tough," said Chowdhury. "Our cricket operations department and medical department had been in constant touch ever since the tour was confirmed. CA informed its demands before that and we had to work hard to ensure everything was appropriately arranged."

"Of course, they are very satisfied with the arrangements. They probably didn't expect that we could establish such a biosecure environment following the Covid-19 protocols," added the BCB CEO.

Bangladesh are set to host New Zealand for a five-match T20I series in September. The Black Caps will arrive in Bangladesh on August 24. Nizam Uddin Chowdhury stated that the BCB is planning to ensure similar bio-security arrangements during New Zealand's tour of Bangladesh as well.

"New Zealand will obviously want similar services and we will definitely try to ensure that. It's not that we are being extra careful because they are from Australia or New Zealand. We have to make sure our players are safe as well. We have that in mind and are working accordingly," said Chowdhury.