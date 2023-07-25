Crawley adamant England still 'massively up' for Ashes finale

Sports

AFP
25 July, 2023, 11:30 am
Last modified: 25 July, 2023, 11:35 am

Related News

Crawley adamant England still 'massively up' for Ashes finale

What had looked like being a thrilling series-decider at The Oval has had some of the edge removed after England's quest to draw level in the fourth Test at Old Trafford was thwarted by rain, with only 30 overs possible across the final two days.

AFP
25 July, 2023, 11:30 am
Last modified: 25 July, 2023, 11:35 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

England batsman Zak Crawley has insisted the hosts will have no trouble motivating themselves for this week's fifth Test against Australia even though they can no longer regain the Ashes.

What had looked like being a thrilling series-decider at The Oval has had some of the edge removed after England's quest to draw level in the fourth Test at Old Trafford was thwarted by rain, with only 30 overs possible across the final two days.

England dominated proceedings in Manchester, with Crawley's superb 189 against world Test champions Australia the standout individual performance.

But a rain-marred draw left England 2-1 down in the series with just this week's Test to come and Australia -- as the holders -- assured of retaining the Ashes.

Nevertheless, a win for England at The Oval would deny Australia their first away Ashes series victory since 2001.

"We're massively up for it," said Crawley, the series' leading run-scorer with 385.

He added: "As Ben Stokes says, we're building as a team, this isn't the end just because it's the end of the Ashes. Hopefully, it's very much the start.

"I think 2-2 would be fair."

Prior to this series, a run of low scores saw Crawley's Test place called into question. But England captain Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum continued to back the 25-year-old opener, an ever-present in the 'Bazball' era.

"I feel I'm as good a player as I have ever been, I feel good about my game," said Crawley. "Fast bowling suits my game and the Australian attack is a quick attack.

"I think a bit less when they're faster."

Crawley has long been a target for social media abuse, even though he has long cut himself off from all networks.

"When I first went off social media I was doing alright," he said. "It was more getting away from it, even the good stuff, you can get carried away.

"I won't be reading it now I've got runs. I'll be keeping myself to myself, listen to close friends and family whose opinions of me as a cricketer and a person -- they're the only opinions I care about."

Cricket

England Cricket Team / Zak Crawley / Ashes Test

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

These handlooms produce over eight lakh pieces of high-quality lungi every year, worth over Tk121 crore. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

The fine handloom lungi villages of Dhaka

4h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

If you never got sick from Covid, thank your genes

1d | Panorama
Mohammed Mizanur Rahman – the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC). Illustration: TBS

'Rohingyas fleeing camps in search of food and jobs'

1d | Panorama
Fatema Aktar Tania was appointed as a permanent model for the Department of Oriental Art in 2012. Currently, her daily wage is Tk475. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The muses in Charukala’s world of fine art

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Can Duolingo be a substitute for IELTS or TOEFL?

Can Duolingo be a substitute for IELTS or TOEFL?

2h | TBS Career
World is entering into the flying taxi era

World is entering into the flying taxi era

2h | TBS World
Energy Division looks for additional loans to pay petroleum, gas, LNG dues

Energy Division looks for additional loans to pay petroleum, gas, LNG dues

18h | TBS Insight
Reasons behind Ukraine’s slow counteroffensive

Reasons behind Ukraine’s slow counteroffensive

17h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
World Diabetes Day today. Photo/UN
World+Biz

Diabetes patients at increased risk of death from Covid-19, warns UN chief

3
The logo of China Unicom is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Global Economy

China Unicom says Trump order to ban US investments in Chinese firms may hit share price

4
The country&#039;s apparel export earnings were more than 2% lower in September compared to that year-on-year. It exported $485 million in September last year. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
RMG

Buyers urged to keep RMG orders up