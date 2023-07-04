Cracks widening on creaking captain as Tigers begin hunt in ODIs

Tamim Iqbal's injury has been a constant concern for Bangladesh in the recent past. He missed the one-off Test against Afghanistan at the last minute due to lower back problems last month. He trained hard before the match but couldn't win the battle with his ever-persisting back problems. Now that the Tigers prepare themselves for the ODIs against the same opponent, Tamim's fitness seems to be the only dark cloud in the sun-shined Tigers' den.

While there were dark clouds over his participation in the series, Tamim declared he is available for Wednesday's first ODI despite not being "completely fit". He didn't train with the team on Tuesday, more likely to avoid any kind of niggle before the match.

"I'm available for tomorrow (Wednesday), definitely. I'm doing better. But I won't say I'm 100% fit, but I'm ready to play. And I will play, In sha Allah," Tamim said in the pre-match press conference.

And he didn't seem so sure about playing the rest of the series.

"If I feel anything during the match, then I will consult with the medical team. For now, I'm fit for the first ODI. Let's see what happens," he further said.

This doesn't seem convincing coming from the skipper, not sure about his own fitness coming to the business end before the all-important World Cup, does it? Time is running out for him at this point.

But he assured he wouldn't do anything that harms the team.

"I've always said that a team is bigger than an individual."

Speaking of the team ahead of the 50-over series, there will be different fast-bowling combinations and a few tweaks in the batting order throughout the matches. Head coach Chandika Hathurusingha said on Sunday that Bangladesh would adopt a rotation policy when it comes to players. Tamim echoed him in the press conference on Tuesday.

"There may be a few changes in the fast bowling department. Everyone's doing well. We will try out different combinations keeping different conditions and matches in mind," Tamim said.

Tamim talked about giving the likes of Naim Sheikh and Afif Hossain enough chance before the World Cup. And it is likely either of them, most probably Nam, will be featured in the series.

"We will try to give everyone a chance in this series. But there is nothing certain about it. If any opportunity comes up, Naim will most probably get the call."

"He has been batting well in the nets, looks like he is in good touch," Tamim said about Naim.

A good preparation for the World Cup

Afghanistan finished two places behind Bangladesh in the ICC ODI Super League with 145 points while Bangladesh bagged 155. The Tigers will open their ICC ODI World Cup hunt against the same opponent on 7 October in Dharamshala. Before that, they will face Afghanistan in at least four matches including the Asia Cup group stage match next month.

Tamim believes facing Afghanistan on multiple occasions before the World Cup will help them understand the opponent well, and it goes for both sides.

"It's good that we will play them in at least four matches before the World Cup opener. This is an opportunity, for both teams to find out each other's strengths and weaknesses," the skipper said.

Afghanistan gave the Tigers a tough time last year in the white ball series. Tamim expects the same this time around, and maybe an even tougher fight from the Afghans.

"Afghanistan are one of the most competitive teams in white ball cricket. We will definitely want to win the series, maybe make it 3-0 this time. But we have to play our best cricket to beat them. They have one of the best bowling attacks in world cricket right now."

The wicket is expected to be a sporting one and will help the batters after the first 10-15 overs. The match will begin at 2 pm BST.