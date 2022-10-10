CR700 - Ronaldo hits historic milestone to lead Man Utd past Everton

Cristiano Ronaldo reached another landmark in his remarkable career when he scored his 700th club goal to put Manchester United in front against Everton in the Premier League. He finally scored his 700th goal in club football with a trademark finish for the Red Devils on Sunday.

The veteran forward, who has found minutes hard to come by under new United coach Erik ten Hag, was summoned off the bench in the first half at Goodison Park for the injured Anthony Martial, putting his team 2-1 in front 14 minutes after coming on.

It took him to the landmark of 700 strikes, 20 years and two days after his first goal for Sporting Lisbon as a scrawny teenager. He is now 10 club goals ahead of his once great rival Lionel Messi.

Of his 700 club goals, Ronaldo has now scored 144 of them for Manchester United. While the vast majority of his goals (450) were scored for Real Madrid, he also scored 101 times for Juventus and five times for Sporting.

With Martial now injured, Ronaldo could be back in Erik ten Hag's thoughts heading into a crucial period of the season. The 37-year-old has only started once for United in the Premier League since the Dutchman's arrival, though, and Marcus Rashford has also been deployed in the No.9 role ahead of him on several occasions.

The Portuguese could start for United against Omonia Nicosia on October 13.