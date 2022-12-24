CR7 offered £250m by Al Nassr, would become highest-paid footballer if he accepts

Al Nassr are still waiting to find out if Cristiano Ronaldo will accept the mammoth contract offer they have put on the table according to various reports.

The Saudi Arabian outfit have offered to make Ronaldo the highest-paid footballer of all time, and there's hope that his association with the club will help Saudi Arabia in their bid to host the 2030 World Cup.

Sources state the contract on the table for Ronaldo is an initial three-year deal worth £250m, but there's scope to tie him to the club for longer with other roles and responsibilities.

He could even remain under contract with Al Nassr until 2030, though his playing career will have finished by then.

Earning that amount of money would see Ronaldo easily usurp Kylian Mbappe in terms of his overall financial package - the 24-year-old is thought to be earning around €1m per week at Paris Saint-Germain after renewing his contract in the French capital last summer.

The reality is that Ronaldo isn't brimming with offers, much to his surprise.

Ronaldo would far rather stay in Europe and play for a club competing in the Champions League, as he has an insatiable appetite for furthering his goal record in the competition and competing with the very best in the game.

But last summer showed that Europe's finest don't associate Ronaldo with being value for money, as he in all likelihood only has a couple of years left at the top.

His physical attributes have also started to decline - most notably his blistering pace is a thing of the past - and he's become more of a predatory striker who relies on his finishing in and around the penalty area, rather than the all-conquering forward who could do it all at Real Madrid.

The highest profile side to publicly rule out signing Ronaldo is Bayern Munich, despite their need for a Robert Lewandowski replacement.

A number of other clubs have privately informed Ronaldo that they don't wish to offer him a deal, and quotes from Eintracht Frankfurt CEO Axel Hellmann suggest his representatives have been doing the rounds to drum up interest.

"[Ronaldo] was even offered to us," Hellmann quipped. "I have the feeling he was offered to every Champions League club."

Ronaldo had become unhappy at Manchester United because he felt the club had made little to no progress after he left in 2009.

An attempt to engineer an exit during the summer of 2022 proved futile, and Ronaldo eventually returned to Old Trafford to work with newly appointed manager Erik ten Hag. It was quickly apparent, though, that the Dutchman was looking to usher in a new era at the Red Devils, and his favoured style of play would not get the best out of Ronaldo.

Ronaldo was used as a bit-part player as a result, and he sensationally buried the club in November with an explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

Ten Hag, Ralf Rangnick, the coaching staff, United's young players and the club's facilities were among the topics Ronaldo discussed, and there wasn't much positivity in anything he said. Indeed, the interview essentially ended his second stint at the club, as United and Ronaldo agreed to terminate his contract days after its release.