CR7 crosses 500 goals in club football as he scores four for Al-Nassr

Sports

TBS Report
10 February, 2023, 02:25 am
Last modified: 10 February, 2023, 02:30 am

The forward scored 311 for Real Madrid, 103 in two spells with Manchester United, 81 for Juventus, three for Sporting and now five with Al-Nassr.

Photo: Al Nassr
Photo: Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated another milestone moment in his phenomenal career after netting his 500th league goal on Thursday with Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo scored the 500th league goal of his career on Thursday for Al-Nassr against Al-Wehda in the Saudi Pro League. The forward received the ball inside the penalty area, took a couple of touches and then fired a low, left-footed shot past the goalkeeper to put Al-Nassr ahead. It was his second goal for his new club following his move from Manchester United, and he added three more before the end of the game as his team won 4-0.

Ronaldo's goal was followed by a very familiar celebration from the Portuguese superstar.

Ronaldo's 503 league goals have come across five clubs. The forward scored 311 for Real Madrid, 103 in two spells with Manchester United, 81 for Juventus, three for Sporting and now five with Al-Nassr.

The forward will return to action with Al-Nassr on Friday, February 17, against Al-Taawoun.

