CR7 awarded Platinum Quinas trophy by Portuguese Football Federation

Sports

12 November, 2024, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2024, 06:15 pm

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo has been awarded the Platinum Quinas at the Quinas De Ouro gala organised by the Portuguese Football Federation. Ronaldo is the highest goal-scorer in international football history with 133 goals in 213 appearances as he also led the Portuguese team to the Euro Cup in 2016 and the UEFA Nations League title in 2019.

The 39-year-old was awarded the prestigious trophy for his accomplishments with the national team over the years. Portugal Prime Minister Luís Montenegro was in attendance alongside Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) President Fernando Gomes.

Ronaldo walked down memory lane and talked about his journey with the Portugal team - from making debut at 18 to playing more than 200 matches and still going strong.

"It is an honor to receive this trophy. I see it as a beginning. Thank you to the FPF for this award, marking a long journey filled with hard work. At 18, my dream was to earn my first cap. Then I went to 25, 50, and why not 100? A round number, three digits, and then I started thinking about 150, 200, and it's a tremendous feeling," Ronaldo began, who currently boasts 216 caps and 133 goals for the national team.

 

