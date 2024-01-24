Covid hits Australian team ahead of West Indies Test

Sports

AFP
24 January, 2024, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2024, 03:03 pm

Related News

Covid hits Australian team ahead of West Indies Test

"Cameron Green and Andrew McDonald will be separated from the group until they return a negative test," Cricket Australia said in a statement.

AFP
24 January, 2024, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2024, 03:03 pm
Photo: CA
Photo: CA

Australia's team has been hit by Covid-19 ahead of the second Test against the West Indies, with allrounder Cameron Green and coach Andrew McDonald the latest to come down with the virus on Wednesday.

They fell ill after batter Travis Head contracted Covid at the end of the first Test in Adelaide last week, which the hosts won by 10 wickets.

He has since tested negative and will play in Brisbane, where the second of the two-Test series -- a day-night affair -- gets underway on Thursday.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Unless they feel too sick, Green and McDonald are also expected to be involved in the match.

"Cameron Green and Andrew McDonald will be separated from the group until they return a negative test," Cricket Australia said in a statement.

"It will not hinder Green taking part in or McDonald attending the match in line with CA protocols."

Covid protocols allow players to compete even if they do not return negative results in the next 24 hours, but they must be kept apart from the rest of the playing group.

With opener Usman Khawaja clearing concussion tests after a blow on the head late in the game in Adelaide, Australia are set to be unchanged for the match.

Skipper Pat Cummins said his team's familiarity with pink-ball Tests should work to their advantage.

"No doubt playing a pink-ball Test almost every year, and some Shield cricket over the years with the pink ball, helps us familiarise ourselves ... perhaps better than oppositions can, just by experience," he told reporters.

Cricket

Australia Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The power of ‘networking’ to prop up your career

The power of ‘networking’ to prop up your career

1h | Pursuit
Students learn to analyse complex issues, assess development policies, and develop innovative solutions to global challenges. Students at the Development Studies department, University of Dhaka. PHOTO: AHSAN PRANON

Why should you pursue a degree in Development Studies?

1h | Pursuit
PS Mahsud (extreme left) and PS Tern (extreme right) docked with some other vessels. Since the British era, paddle ships have played a critical role in our maritime transportation system. Photo: TBS

The last vestige of paddle steamers: A new tourist attraction on the horizon?

6h | Panorama
The versatility of cane allows for the creation of sleek and modern designs. Photo: Collected

From necessity to aesthetics: Cane furnitures make a comeback

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Foreign loan servicing surges 49% in Jul-Dec 2023

Foreign loan servicing surges 49% in Jul-Dec 2023

1h | Videos
UK, EU pledge continuation of trade cooperation, investments in Bangladesh

UK, EU pledge continuation of trade cooperation, investments in Bangladesh

5h | Videos
Bangladeshi cricketer named to the ICC Women's ODI Team of the Year

Bangladeshi cricketer named to the ICC Women's ODI Team of the Year

17h | Videos
Drugmakers want to hike prices, citing soaring production costs

Drugmakers want to hike prices, citing soaring production costs

6h | Videos