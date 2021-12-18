Covid forces players into isolation as calls for vaccination grow

Sports

Reuters
18 December, 2021, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2021, 01:58 pm

Related News

Covid forces players into isolation as calls for vaccination grow

Less than two hours after a Champions Cup rugby game between Ospreys and Racing 92 was cancelled due to a number of positive Covid cases in the Welsh side, European Professional Club Rugby postponed all weekend games between French and UK clubs.

Reuters
18 December, 2021, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2021, 01:58 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

World sport continued to reel from the surge in Covid-19 cases on Friday with politicians urging sportspeople to set an example by not shunning the vaccine, while international competitions were affected as countries introduced travel curbs.

As Europe's top football leagues prepare to wind down for a short winter break, England's Premier League is looking to go full steam ahead over the busy festive period. Nine scheduled matches have been postponed so far due to Covid-19 outbreaks.

Only half of the weekend's games will go ahead even as many managers sought clarity on what the threshold for postponing games was and questioned whether the integrity of the competition was at stake with so many players missing.

The Premier League only grants a postponement if a club has fewer than 14 players available, with the board examining requests on a case-by-case basis.

Title contenders Chelsea and Liverpool had key players missing on Thursday while Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola cancelled his news conference on Friday after returning an inconclusive Covid test.

Tottenham Hotspur, who had 13 cases among players and staff, have had three matches in all competitions postponed and manager Antonio Conte warned the workload and fixture congestion for players who have just recovered from Covid could be detrimental.

"You can't give them the same charge of work as other players ... If you want everything very soon, you risk injuries," Conte said as Spurs return to action on Sunday, when they host Liverpool, for the first time since Dec. 5.

 

VACCINE HESITANCY

While Conte was concerned about his players' welfare, the Italian admitted he could not force them to take the vaccine in a league where only 68% of the players are double vaccinated, according to the most recent data from October.

So far the Premier League and the lower divisions - with 19 English Football League weekend games postponed - have been severely affected with several outbreaks at clubs as Britain reported a new high of 93,045 Covid-19 infections on Friday.

A quarter of the EFL's players said they do not intend to get the Covid-19 vaccine and Britain's sports minister Nigel Huddleston urged them to overcome their reluctance as it was their social responsibility.

"The overwhelming majority of those seriously ill from Covid in hospital are unvaccinated. The most important thing anyone -- including footballers -- can do to protect themselves, co-workers and loved ones is to get vaccinated and get a booster," he said.

The vaccine data in England stands in stark contrast to Italy where 98% of top flight Serie A players have received two doses.

Outbreaks in North American sports leagues have also forced the NFL and NBA to postpone games and update their Covid protocols for the holiday season with individuals required to mask up regardless of their vaccination status.

The NHL, which agreed to a break in its schedule to make way for players to compete at the Winter Olympics in February, postponed its 11th game of the season on Friday.

The NHL has until Jan. 10 to withdraw from the Beijing Olympics without financial penalty and could withdraw if Covid-19 disruptions force games to be rescheduled during the Olympic window.

 

TRAVEL CURBS

Less than two hours after a Champions Cup rugby game between Ospreys and Racing 92 was cancelled due to a number of positive Covid cases in the Welsh side, European Professional Club Rugby postponed all weekend games between French and UK clubs.

Travel curbs introduced by the French government made it difficult to fulfil fixtures even as the country's sports ministry looked to get exemptions through meetings with the government's crisis unit.

The decision came a day too late for Leinster who were forced to forfeit Friday's Champions Cup game at Montpellier despite saying they had the necessary players to complete the fixture after both clubs reported fresh cases.

A complete shutdown may not be on the agenda yet and Northampton Saints boss Chris Boyd was hoping sport could battle through the Omicron variant wave "for the sanity of the public".

"It is what it is and hopefully... we can keep entertainment going in the bounds of safety around Covid," he said.

COVID-19 / covid-19 vaccine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Toyota unveils 15 new concept cars

Toyota unveils 15 new concept cars

1h | Wheels
Four cruiser bikes for road trip enthusiasts

Four cruiser bikes for road trip enthusiasts

2h | Wheels
Thousands of Indian farmers escalated protests to revoke controversial new agricultural laws, clashing with police and storming key landmarks. Photo: Bloomberg

Riots, power shifts and rulers for life. What is next for global politics?

2h | Panorama
Green Pigeons enjoy sunshine on roadside trees. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Green Pigeons and the spectre of Passenger Pigeons’ boom ’n bust

1h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Lost plane returned after 35 years, true or fiction?

Lost plane returned after 35 years, true or fiction?

21h | Videos
A Week long food festival in Chittagong

A Week long food festival in Chittagong

23h | Videos
Amazing facts about Dolphins

Amazing facts about Dolphins

23h | Videos
Indicators that Bangladesh has left behind Pakistan

Indicators that Bangladesh has left behind Pakistan

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

2
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

4
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

5
Photo: Golam Murshed
Corporates

Golam Murshed: The architect of a billion-dollar company

6
176 businessmen get CIP status 
Bangladesh

176 businessmen get CIP status 