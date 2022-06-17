Cousin removes cousin: Jason Roy cleaned up by cousin Shane Snater in 1st ODI

TBS Report
17 June, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 17 June, 2022, 04:31 pm

Cousin removes cousin: Jason Roy cleaned up by cousin Shane Snater in 1st ODI

England's premier opener Jason Roy was cleaned up by Dutch seamer Shane Snater who happens to be the former's cousin.

TBS Report
17 June, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 17 June, 2022, 04:31 pm
Cousin removes cousin: Jason Roy cleaned up by cousin Shane Snater in 1st ODI

The Netherlands are hosting England for the first time for an ODI series and quite a remarkable event took place in the second over of the first match in Amstelveen. England's premier opener Jason Roy was cleaned up by Dutch seamer Shane Snater who happens to be the former's cousin.

The 26-year-old Snater was born in Zimbabwe and his mother is the sister of Roy's mother. But this is not the first instance when relatives played international cricket for different countries. 

Noted Australian fast bowler James Pattinson's brother Darren Pattinson played one Test for England. World Cup winner and former Australian head coach Darren Lehmann's brother-in-law Craig White played 30 Tests and 51 ODIs for England. 

Don Pringle was part of East Africa's squad for the 1975 World Cup. His son Derek Pringle, also a fast bowler, played for England in the 1992 World Cup.

Everyone knows about the Joyce family of Ireland. Five Joyce siblings played international cricket for the country. Dom Joyce, who played three ODIs for Ireland, made his debut against England and his brother Ed Joyce was part of the England squad. 

