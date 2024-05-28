Courtois misses out on Belgium Euro 2024 squad

Sports

AFP
28 May, 2024, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2024, 06:35 pm

Related News

Courtois misses out on Belgium Euro 2024 squad

The 32-year-old ruptured the cruciate ligament in his left knee last August and then suffered a meniscus injury in March.

AFP
28 May, 2024, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2024, 06:35 pm
Courtois misses out on Belgium Euro 2024 squad

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was not included in Belgium's Euro 2024 squad named on Tuesday as he recovers full fitness following a season marred by injury.

The 32-year-old ruptured the cruciate ligament in his left knee last August and then suffered a meniscus injury in March.

As a result, the former Chelsea shot-stopper did not make his comeback until the beginning of this month, although he did start four of Madrid's last five games of the season in La Liga.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"He was very honest with me," said Belgium coach Domenico Tedesco. "He knows his body. It is one thing to play three or four matches, but another to play the Euros."

Tedesco added: "He is not ready for the Euros, and we have to play with those who are able to."

The coach will have to choose a number one between Koen Casteels of Wolfsburg, Matz Sels of Nottingham Forest and Thomas Kaminski of Luton Town.

Meanwhile, veteran Atletico Madrid defender or midfielder Axel Witsel was included in the squad at the age of 35.

"We need him. He is experienced and can help the youngsters, whether he plays or not," said Tedesco, who also called up 37-year-old Anderlecht centre-back Jan Vertonghen and 19-year-old Atletico midfielder Arthur Vermeeren.

Belgium, who are in Group E at the Euros along with Slovakia, Romania and Ukraine, will play friendly matches against Montenegro on June 5 and Luxembourg on June 8 before heading to Germany for the tournament.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Koen Casteels (Wolfsburg/GER), Thomas Kaminski (Luton Town/ENG), Matz Sels (Nottingham Forest/ENG)

Defenders: Timothy Castagne (Fulham/ENG), Maxim De Cuyper (Club Brugge), Zeno Debast (Anderlecht), Wout Faes (Leicester City/ENG), Thomas Meunier (Trabzonspor/TUR), Arthur Theate (Rennes/FRA), Jan Vertonghen (Anderlecht), Axel Witsel (Atletico Madrid/ESP)

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City/ENG), Orel Mangala (Lyon/FRA), Amadou Onana (Everton/ENG), Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa/ENG), Arthur Vermeeren (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Aster Vranckx (Wolfsburg/GER)

Forwards: Johan Bakayoko (PSV Eindhoven/NED), Yannick Carrasco (Al Shabab/KSA), Charles De Ketelaere (Atalanta/ITA), Jeremy Doku (Manchester City/ENG), Romelu Lukaku (Roma/ITA), Dodi Lukebakio (Sevilla/ESP), Lois Openda (RB Leipzig/GER), Leandro Trossard (Arsenal/ENG)

Football

Thiabaut Courtois / Belgium Football Team / UEFA EURO 2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

According to Dr Piyush Mathur, Ahsan Manzil’s upper-frontal view with the large dome and the grand stairs, expresses a statement of ‘grandeur’ and ‘authority.’ Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Understanding the gender implications of architecture

2h | Habitat
Over the past few years, a few non-profit organisations have also been producing washable, reusable sanitary pads that have gained acceptance among women. Photo: TBS

Why companies, NGOs struggle to increase the use of menstrual products

10h | Panorama
Anil Pokhrel, Chief Executive of NDRRMA, wanted to build a single portal which can provide data on all incidents like forest fires, earthquakes, rainfall etc including loss and damage caused. Photo: Collected

Why Bangladesh needs an integrated disaster information system like Nepal’s ‘Bipad Portal’

1d | Panorama
PHOTO: Collected

Global car brands Omoda and Jaecoo launched in Bangladesh

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

6 countries of NATO are making a 'drone wall' on the border of Russia

6 countries of NATO are making a 'drone wall' on the border of Russia

1h | Videos
Was this the end of Rafa in clay?

Was this the end of Rafa in clay?

2h | Videos
Cyclone Remal: Damage of Sundarbans becoming visible

Cyclone Remal: Damage of Sundarbans becoming visible

2h | Videos
Remal has damaged the economy of coastal areas

Remal has damaged the economy of coastal areas

3h | Videos