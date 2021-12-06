'Of course, of course' -Shakib granted leave for NZ tour

Star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been granted a leave for the upcoming New Zealand tour. Shakib earlier informed the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) verbally that he would not be available for the tour. But since he didn't give an official letter, the BCB included him in the squad for the New Zealand tour.

An hour after the announcement of the team, Shakib officially asked for a leave citing family reasons. Nazmul Hassan, the BCB president, on Monday, said that the board has granted him a leave for Bangladesh's tour to New Zealand scheduled to take place in January next year.

"Of course, of course," the BCB president said when he was finally asked if Shakib's leave was granted or not.

In addition, he said, "From January next year, the players have to inform us beforehand if they want to skip a series so that we can keep other players ready."

Shakib Al Hasan asked for a six-month break from Tests ahead of Bangladesh's away Test series against South Africa in 2017. Since that series, Shakib has missed 12 out of 22 Test matches Bangladesh have been part of. He was not part of the team the last time Bangladesh toured New Zealand as he took a paternity leave. Shakib did not take part in the Test series between Bangladesh and New Zealand in 2019 as well.