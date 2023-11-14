Couple of changes as BCB announce women's team for South Africa tour

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced the squad for the upcoming Bangladesh women's cricket team's tour to South Africa on Tuesday.

There are a couple of changes in the squad as Sanjida Akter and Nishita Akter have been replaced by Lata Mondol and uncapped Shorifa Khatun.

Sanjida and Nishita, however, have been kept on the stand-by list.

Bangladesh women's team will participate in a three-match T20I and three-match ODI series against South Africa Women's. The series will begin on 3 December with the first T20 in Benoni.

The ODI series is a part of the ICC Women's Championship:



SQUAD

Nigar Sultana Joty (Captain), Nahida Akter (Vice Captain), Shamima Sultana, Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Fargana Hoque Pinky, Lata Mondol, Shorna Akter, Mst Ritu Moni, Shorifa Khatun, Sumaiya Akter, Rabeya, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Disha Biswas

Stand by

Most Sharmin Akter Supta, Mst Shanjida Akther Maghla, Mst Fariha Islam Trisna, Nishita Akter Nishi