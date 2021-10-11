Country's fastest athlete banned for a year

Bangladesh's fastest sprinter Mohammad Ismail has been suspended from participating in any domestic and international events for one year. He has been banned by the Bangladesh Athletics Federation (BAF) over disciplinary grounds.

The suspension has come into effect from October 2 and the Bangladesh Navy athlete will not be able to participate in any domestic or international competitions for the next one year, according to BAF general secretary Abdur Rakib Montu.

Ismail was dropped from the preliminary list for Tokyo Olympics. Zaheer was nominated in his place. Ismail could not accept that. At that time he raised questions about the selection process, he sent a letter to the Olympic Association.

Ismail claimed that he had been wronged. This brought Ismail's misfortune.

The matter has been confirmed by the General Secretary of Bangladesh Athletics Federation, Abdur Rakib Montu.

He said, "Ismail ignored the decision of the federation and gave a letter to the Bangladesh Olympic Association. He was angry at the omission and spoke in various media."

"People in the country and abroad know about this incident through print and electronic media. This has tarnished the image of the federation. He was first asked to show cause. After that, the five-member investigation committee decided to ban him for one year," he added.

Ismail has the opportunity to appeal for a reduction in punishment.

The country's fastest man said, "I have received a letter from the Navy in this regard. I'm sorry to hear that. My organisation will write to the federation for a solution."

Ismail became the fastest man in the last Bangladesh Games held last April. He took part in an international competition in Iran after becoming the fastest man four times in a row.