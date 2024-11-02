Counterpunch from Gill and Pant brings India close to New Zealand's total

TBS Report
02 November, 2024, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2024, 12:29 pm

With spin proving effective, a first-innings lead is expected to be critical in this match.

A vital 96-run partnership between Shubman Gill (70*) and Rishabh Pant (60) gave India momentum on the second morning of the final Test against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Although Pant fell just 25 minutes before lunch, India edged closer to New Zealand's first-innings total, trailing by only 40 runs. Ish Sodhi, returning to the New Zealand side, claimed the lone wicket of the session, but New Zealand's missed chances added to their woes.

The morning started in fiery fashion with Pant attacking Ajaz Patel in the opening over, striking three boundaries to set the tone. Gill, eager to counterattack alongside Pant, targeted the New Zealand spinners. The approach carried some risk, with both batters surviving dropped catches. Gill's attempted loft off Glenn Phillips was spilled at deep mid-wicket by substitute Mark Chapman, and Pant's aggressive lofted drive off Phillips found Matt Henry at long-off, only for the pacer to put down the catch.

Despite the reprieves, Gill and Pant played fluently, racking up 77 runs in the first 14 overs of the day. Their assault eased in the second hour as New Zealand's bowlers adjusted, locating more consistent lines and lengths. Pant, who had been proactive with his footwork and crease management, was finally undone by a sharp leg-break from Sodhi, falling lbw on a marginal call that held with the umpire's decision upon review.

Pant's dismissal offered some respite for New Zealand after a challenging session. The Wankhede pitch, typically offering bounce, has shown variable behaviour, posing challenges for batters.

