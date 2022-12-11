'Could've scored 300 also': Kishan says he was in the zone to go further

Ishan Kishan, who became the first batter to convert his maiden century to double ton, believed that he even could have hit a triple hundred as there were 15 overs left when he got out on 210.

Kishan smashed 210 runs off just 131 deliveries after bringing up his double century off just 126 deliveries, which now became the fastest, eclipsing Chris Gayle's 138 ball-double-ton against Zimbabwe in 2015 World Cup.

His record-breaking knock helped India put up staggering 409-8 and then their bowlers bowled well in tandem to wrap up Bangladesh for just 182 in 34 overs. The 227-run victory also helped India avoid the whitewash after losing the first two matches by one-wicket and five-run margin.

"I'm blessed to hear my name alongside such legends. Still feel when I got out, 15 overs were left. Could've scored 300 also!" Kishan told the host broadcaster during the innings break in Chattogram.

"The wicket was too good to bat on. My intent was very clear: if the ball is there, I'll go for it," Kishan further said about the pitch. "Compared to Dhaka in the first two ODIs, this pitch in Chattogram offered true bounce to play the shots and little lateral movement."

Kishan's double ton was the 10th in ODI history after his compatriot legendary Sachin Tendulkar became the first batter to hit a double century in 2010. His another compatriot Rohit Sharma, whom Kishan replaced to play the match, alone had three double centuries.

But Kishan eclipsed Rohit Sharma to be the youngest double centurion at the age of just 24 years and 145 days. He hit this double century only in his 10th match. Earlier Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman hit an ODI double century in the 17th match.

Kishan and Virat Kohli put on 290-run stand for the second wicket, highest against Bangladesh for any wicket, with the latter also bringing up his 72nd international hundred and 44th ODI ton.



Kishan said that batting with Kohli helped him stay grounded and not throw it away, like he had done in Ranchi against South Africa when he had the chance to hit a century.

"Batting with Virat bhai... he has such a good sense of the game. He was spot on with which bowlers I needed to select (pick and target). He was calming me down when I was in my 90s. I wanted to bring it up with a six, but he said to get it in singles as it's my first."

Kishan also revealed that a chat with his Mumbai Indians teammate Suryakumar Yadav boosted his confidence.

"Had a chat with Surya bhai. He said when you bat before the game, you see the ball well. I didn't put too much pressure on myself. Just wanted to make use of the opportunity."

With this hundred, Kishan bolstered his chance for the opening spot, a position which will be crucial when India play the World Cup at home later next year.