Costa Rica claim last World Cup place with victory over New Zealand

Sports

BSS
15 June, 2022, 10:55 am
Last modified: 15 June, 2022, 10:57 am

Related News

Costa Rica claim last World Cup place with victory over New Zealand

The victory put Costa Rica into their third straight World Cup and sixth in total. Their best effort so far was a surprise run to the quarter-finals in 2014.

BSS
15 June, 2022, 10:55 am
Last modified: 15 June, 2022, 10:57 am
Costa Rica claim last World Cup place with victory over New Zealand

Costa Rica became the last team to qualify for this year's World Cup as Joel Campbell's early goal gave the Central Americans a nervy 1-0 win over New Zealand in a play-off on Tuesday.

Former Arsenal forward Campbell netted in the third minute in Doha and New Zealand, who were reduced to 10 men in the second half, could not find an equaliser despite dominating for long periods.

Costa Rica will face Germany, Spain and Japan in a tough Group E at the tournament which starts in Qatar in November.

Victory put Costa Rica into their third straight World Cup and sixth in total. Their best effort so far was a surprise run to the quarter-finals in 2014.

New Zealand striker Chris Wood had what he thought was a leveller ruled out by VAR shortly before half-time at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium due to a foul earlier in the move.

The Kiwis also saw Kosta Barbarouses sent off, barely eight minutes after coming on as a substitute, for a challenge on Costa Rica's Francisco Calvo. That decision was also changed by VAR after he had initially been shown a yellow card.

"We are incredibly disappointed, we are hurting," said New Zealand coach Danny Hay.

"I thought we were by far the better team. There was one team that dominated."

He called the decision for the disallowed goal "atrocious" and said the referee should not have been in charge of the game.

Both sides had suffered badly from the pandemic upheaval.

The whole Oceania qualifying group, that New Zealand won to reach this play-off, was held behind closed doors in Qatar this year because of the coronavirus.

Costa Rica star Bryan Ruiz went down with Covid-19 two weeks before Tuesday's game and the team had to deny accusations that they played two infected players against Jamaica in January.

New Zealand's neighbours Australia took the 31st qualifying spot in the same stadium on Monday when they beat Peru 5-4 on penalties.

The first World Cup in an Arab nation starts in Qatar on November 21, with the final on December 18.

Football

FIFA World Cup

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Reuters

‘Stability in India is also in the interest of the neighbours, including Bangladesh’

2h | Panorama
Gouromoti, Amrapali, Bari-4 and Banana are the main mango variants in Sohel Rana’s orchard. Photo: Masum Billah

How embracing new variants turned Naogaon into the new ‘mango capital’

4h | Panorama
The Bactrian camel safari in the Nubra Valley, Ladakh. Photo: Jiaul Hoque

The Bactrian Camels of Ladakh

4h | Earth
Sandhani President Professor Dr Mohammad Tosaddeque Hossain Siddiqui. Sketch: TBS

‘An app carrying blood type data should be launched to protect life’ 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

More sleep or less sleep, which will people choose?

More sleep or less sleep, which will people choose?

3h | Videos
Extra curriculum - beneficial or a waste time?

Extra curriculum - beneficial or a waste time?

4h | Videos
People of south-west to benefit most from Padma Bridge

People of south-west to benefit most from Padma Bridge

4h | Videos
IPL earns Rs130 crore per match!

IPL earns Rs130 crore per match!

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

4
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

5
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble

6
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Economy

Padma Bridge: A $500m boost to commercial vehicle market