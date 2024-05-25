Copa America to feature its first female referees

Sports

Reuters
25 May, 2024, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 25 May, 2024, 02:07 pm

Related News

Copa America to feature its first female referees

Edina Alves of Brazil and Maria Victoria Penso of the United States will be referees in the tournament. They will be supported by Tatiana Guzman of Nicaragua, a VAR official.

Reuters
25 May, 2024, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 25 May, 2024, 02:07 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Next month's Copa America will be the first edition of the continental men's football tournament to have female referees, South America's soccer governing body (CONMEBOL) said on Friday.

Copa America, which runs from June 20 to July 14 hosted by the United States, will have a total of 101 match officials, including eight women.

Edina Alves of Brazil and Maria Victoria Penso of the United States will be referees in the tournament. They will be supported by Tatiana Guzman of Nicaragua, a VAR official.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Brazilian Neuza Back, Mary Blanco of Colombia, Migdalia Rodriguez of Venezuela, and Americans Brooke Mayo and Kathryn Nesbitt will join as assistants.

"This is a significant commitment undertaken by CONMEBOL since 2016," CONMEBOL said in a statement.

"Aiming at the development and professionalisation of more women on and off the field, promoting gender equality in various tournaments."

In 2021, Alves became the first woman to referee a senior men's FIFA tournament at the Club World Cup. Back and Nesbitt officiated matches in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Penso, Mayo, and Nesbitt have also been selected as match officials at the 2024 Olympic football tournament in France.

Football

Copa america 2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

US and Europe have seen massive protests as Israel kept levelling Gaza to the ground, killing tens of thousands of innocent civilians. Photo: Reuters

Recognition of the State of Palestine: Is people power finally nudging Europe in the right direction?

1d | Panorama
The ancestral home of the Bose family stands as another testament to Meherpur&#039;s storied past. It is adorned with engraved letters and weather-worn facades and serves as a living monument to India&#039;s freedom struggle. Photo: Anushka Banerjee

The colourful history of Meherpur’s last old mansions

1d | Panorama
AI and nukes

AI and nukes

4h | Panorama
Flocks of Kentish Plover at Lal Char in Noakhali’s Hatiya upazila. The birds likely arrived in winter last year and extended their stay. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Do not be surprised to spot migratory birds in summer

1d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

IPO Market Needs to be bigger

IPO Market Needs to be bigger

1h | Videos
Why are ocean currents created?

Why are ocean currents created?

3h | Videos
Microsoft will bring AI-rich personal computers without internet connectivity

Microsoft will bring AI-rich personal computers without internet connectivity

3h | Videos
Bangladeshi food restaurants are on the rise in the UAE

Bangladeshi food restaurants are on the rise in the UAE

16h | Videos