Conway, Williamson shine as New Zealand thump Pakistan to level ODI series

Sports

AFP
12 January, 2023, 01:55 am
Last modified: 12 January, 2023, 02:02 am

Related News

Conway, Williamson shine as New Zealand thump Pakistan to level ODI series

The left-hander scored 101 and captain Kane Williamson made 85 before a collapse which saw New Zealand lose nine wickets for 78 runs and restricted them to 261 all out in 49.5 overs.

AFP
12 January, 2023, 01:55 am
Last modified: 12 January, 2023, 02:02 am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Opener Devon Conway hit a sparkling hundred to help New Zealand achieve a convincing 79-run win over Pakistan in the second one-day international in Karachi on Wednesday.

The left-hander scored 101 and captain Kane Williamson made 85 before a collapse which saw New Zealand lose nine wickets for 78 runs and restricted them to 261 all out in 49.5 overs.

Pakistan lost wickets at regular intervals and despite a fighting 79 from skipper Babar Azam, the home team were dismissed for 182 to leave the three-match series tied at 1-1.

Pakistan won the first match by six wickets while the third and final match is on Friday, also in Karachi.

Pakistan lost openers Fakhar Zaman (nought) and Imam-ul-Haq (six) by the fourth over. Azam and Mohammad Rizwan (28) added 55 for the third wicket but it was not enough.

Agha Salman scored 25 before he was run out in a mix-up with Azam while none of Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir or Mohammad Wasim stuck around for long.

Azam hit eight fours and a six in an innings spanning 114-balls before he was finally stumped off spinner Ish Sodhi in the 43rd over.

Tim Southee claimed 2-33 for New Zealand while Sodhi took 2-38.

Earlier, left-arm spinner Nawaz picked up four wickets to slow New Zealand after the visitors won the toss and batted first.

Nawaz finished with 4-38 as New Zealand slumped from a strong position at 183-1 to 206-6, losing five wickets for 23 runs in the space of 40 deliveries.

New Zealand were lifted by a second-wicket stand of 181 between Conway and Williamson before fast bowler Naseem Shah (3-58) broke the stand when he dismissed Conway off the last ball of the 30th over.

Conway hit 13 fours and a six off 92 balls in his second ODI hundred. Nawaz then took three wickets, dismissing both Daryl Mitchell and Tom Latham cheaply in one over before clean-bowling Williamson in his next.

Williamson, dropped on 53 and 54 off Mohammad Wasim, struck 10 boundaries in his 100-ball knock.

Mitchell Santner, one of just three New Zealand batters to reach double figures, was the last man out for 37.

Cricket

Devon Conway / Kane Williamson / New Zealand Cricket Team / Pakistan Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Alexandra Pringle. Illustration: TBS

Sometimes fighting for a book is worth it: Alexandra Pringle

49m | Panorama
The ‘gut-brain axis’ is the primary area of operations of Genofax where, from the stool sample analysis, the more complex problems in the health of an individual are identified through the gut microbiome DNA. Photo: Science Photo Library

When the gut tells the story of the body

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why should I publish people who are already published?: A conversation with publisher and illustrator Annette Köhn

1d | Panorama
Why are there so many shops named 'Mayer Doa'?

Why are there so many shops named 'Mayer Doa'?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What can you get in exchange for 1 Taka?

What can you get in exchange for 1 Taka?

14h | TBS Stories
Shakib again involved in controversy in BPL

Shakib again involved in controversy in BPL

15h | TBS SPORTS
Who are Putin’s mercenaries?

Who are Putin’s mercenaries?

1h | TBS World
Bank deposits have decreased

Bank deposits have decreased

15h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Offbeat

Dhaka airport immigration officer tells female passenger to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and 'settle'

2
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'

3
Photo: Collected
Aviation

Fight breaks out in mid-air Biman flight, video goes viral on social media

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

5
Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings
Aviation

Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings

6
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index