Conway, Ravindra tons light up World Cup opener as Kiwis clinch dominant win against England

Sports

TBS Report
05 October, 2023, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 05 October, 2023, 09:26 pm

Related News

Conway, Ravindra tons light up World Cup opener as Kiwis clinch dominant win against England

The two centurions would go on to put up a 273-run partnership for the 2nd wicket as Conway ended on 152 not out from 121 balls while Ravindra managed 123 from 96 balls.

TBS Report
05 October, 2023, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 05 October, 2023, 09:26 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

New Zealand batters Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra lit up the opening match of the ICC World Cup with twin tons against England as they eased to a nine-wicket win at Ahmedabad on Thursday. 

Having won the toss, England elected to bat first and scored 282/9 in their 50 overs, which seemed like a decent total, but New Zealand had other ideas as they got a measure of revenge against the defending champions. 

In a mostly empty Narendra Modi Cricket, the World Cup vibes were missing despite the first match involving two top teams that played in the massively dramatic final of the last World Cup. 

The first innings was mostly unremarkable on all fronts, despite England having a long batting lineup and a lot of firepower. 

Joe Root was the top-scorer for England there with a 77-run innings from 86 balls while for New Zealand, Matt Henry was the pick of the bowlers with 3/48 in his quota of 10 overs.

Things picked up in the second innings as the galleries filled up a bit more in the 132,000-capacity stadium with Ravindra and Conway scoring the two fastest tons by a New Zealand batter in ODI World Cups.

Conway scored his hundred from 83 balls while Ravindra broke Conway's record of the fastest ton by a Kiwi batter in World Cups by scoring his off 82 balls. 

The two centurions would go on to put up a 273-run partnership for the 2nd wicket as Conway ended on 152 not out from 121 balls while Ravindra managed 123 from 96 balls.

The partnership is also a new record for New Zealand as it's the highest one for the 2nd wicket, beating the previous best of 235 set by Martin Guptill and Will Young.

India, despite the lack of buzz around the country for the World Cup as ODI cricket jostles to stay relevant and exciting in the midst of growing T20 popularity and hype, is set to be boosted economically by $2.2 billion.

This is according to economists at the Bank of Baroda who estimate that the total Indian viewership for the tournament, including both on television and streaming platforms, will be far larger than the 552 million seen in 2019. That may generate 105 billion rupees to 120 billion rupees in TV rights and sponsorship revenue "on a conservative basis."

 

Top News / Cricket / ICC World Cup 2023

Rachin Ravindra / Devon Conway / New Zealand Cricket Team / England Cricket Team / ICC World Cup 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bengal slow lorises are globally endangered species. Photo: Collected

Conserving the Bengal slow loris in Bangladesh

7h | Earth
There are 21 lakh buildings in the 1,500 square kilometres under Rajuk, six lakh of which are five-story and above. Around 30% of these six lakh buildings are vulnerable. Photo: TBS

An uptick in mild quakes. Are we on the precipice?

11h | Panorama
Infograph: TBS

Have you noticed how most products you buy have shrunk in size?

13h | Panorama
A man plays online game on a computer at an internet cafe in Beijing, China August 31, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo

From play to pay: How microtransactions took over gaming

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

The US-China rivalry is driving investment in space technology

The US-China rivalry is driving investment in space technology

5h | TBS World
Pakistan orders Afghan asylum seekers out of country by November

Pakistan orders Afghan asylum seekers out of country by November

3h | TBS World
Bangladesh Bank's measures failed to control inflation: IMF

Bangladesh Bank's measures failed to control inflation: IMF

7h | TBS Entertainment
Over 44% of Labor Force Could Be Affected in Next 3 Years - Morgan Stanley

Over 44% of Labor Force Could Be Affected in Next 3 Years - Morgan Stanley

12h | TBS Stories