Conway helps New Zealand take control on green wicket after Bangladesh choose to bowl

New Zealand saw off the first hour of play without much damage and at tea of day one, the hosts were 147 for two.

Bangladesh got the start they were after as Tom Latham was dismissed by Shoriful Islam in the fourth over the match. The left-arm pacer induced the outside edge of Latham's bat and Liton took a spectacular one-handed catch diving to his left.

Bangladesh bowlers kept the runs in check in the first hour. After getting off the mark in the first over, New Zealand got their second run in the eighth over. The hosts scored just 15 off 13 overs in the first hour.

But scoring became easier as time progressed. The pitch flattened out a touch and Devon Conway and Will Young took the advantage of it. Conway flicked the ball well as most of his runs came from the midwicket region.

Young too flicked and drove the ball well. He struck two fours off on-drives off Taskin Ahmed. New Zealand finished the first session at 66 for one in 27 overs.

Conway reached his fifty off 101 deliveries. The scoring rate increased in the post-lunch session.

But Young fell right after his fifty as he opted for a quick single and Conway sent him back. The throw from Najmul Hossain Shanto was accurate and Liton did the rest. Young scored 52 off 135 balls with the help of six boundaries.

New Zealand went into tea at 147 for two. Conway was unbeaten on 88 and Ross Taylor on four. 81 runs came from the second session with the loss of one wicket.