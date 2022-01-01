Conway helps New Zealand take control on green wicket after Bangladesh choose to bowl

Sports

TBS Report
01 January, 2022, 09:15 am
Last modified: 01 January, 2022, 09:23 am

Related News

Conway helps New Zealand take control on green wicket after Bangladesh choose to bowl

New Zealand went into tea at 147 for two.

TBS Report
01 January, 2022, 09:15 am
Last modified: 01 January, 2022, 09:23 am
Photo: NZC
Photo: NZC

New Zealand saw off the first hour of play without much damage and at tea of day one, the hosts were 147 for two. 

Bangladesh got the start they were after as Tom Latham was dismissed by Shoriful Islam in the fourth over the match. The left-arm pacer induced the outside edge of Latham's bat and Liton took a spectacular one-handed catch diving to his left. 

Bangladesh bowlers kept the runs in check in the first hour. After getting off the mark in the first over, New Zealand got their second run in the eighth over. The hosts scored just 15 off 13 overs in the first hour.

But scoring became easier as time progressed. The pitch flattened out a touch and Devon Conway and Will Young took the advantage of it. Conway flicked the ball well as most of his runs came from the midwicket region.

Young too flicked and drove the ball well. He struck two fours off on-drives off Taskin Ahmed. New Zealand finished the first session at 66 for one in 27 overs.

Conway reached his fifty off 101 deliveries. The scoring rate increased in the post-lunch session. 

But Young fell right after his fifty as he opted for a quick single and Conway sent him back. The throw from Najmul Hossain Shanto was accurate and Liton did the rest. Young scored 52 off 135 balls with the help of six boundaries. 

New Zealand went into tea at 147 for two. Conway was unbeaten on 88 and Ross Taylor on four. 81 runs came from the second session with the loss of one wicket.

Cricket

New Zealand Cricket Team / Bangladesh Cricket Team / Test Cricket / Devon Conway

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

New year gift for petrolheads

New year gift for petrolheads

2h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

Is the US gradually losing the Middle East to China?

19h | Panorama
A new, highly transmissible Covid-19 variant will most likely appear in the fall. Photo: Reuters

What to expect from the world in 2022

21h | Panorama
The chanachur company has 45 vans that sell the snack across Dhaka and Chattogram. Photo: Saqlain Rizve.

Jamai Bou chanachur: The tale and tribulations of a 30 year old street snack business 

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Zoo or prison?

Zoo or prison?

19h | Videos
Last moment preparation of international trade fair 2022

Last moment preparation of international trade fair 2022

19h | Videos
The Ashes: A Love Story

The Ashes: A Love Story

19h | Videos
Talented Oishi's hidden treasure

Talented Oishi's hidden treasure

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

3
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market

4
Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report
Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report

5
Photo: Collected
Banking

BB governor instructs banks to standardise freshers’ salaries  

6
Bangladesh Bank logo
Banking

Bank accounts to be inoperable after 6 months of inactivity