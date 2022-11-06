Controversial umpiring against Bangladesh again as Shakib given out in crucial match vs Pakistan

TBS Report
06 November, 2022, 11:25 am
Last modified: 06 November, 2022, 11:39 am

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan was adjudged LBW in the 11th over of the first inning in the all-important virtual quarter-final clash between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

However, upon closer inspection on the review that was instantaneously taken by Shakib, it was revealed that there was a large spike as the ball passed Shakib's bat.

According to the third umpire, the spike was from the bat hitting the ground but there was a noticeable gap between the toe of the bat and the ground when the spike appeared on ultra edge. The bat was above the ground so there could have been no way the spike was anything but the inside edge.

Poor umpiring continued as Shakib left the field for a golden duck, visibly frustrated after having a slight altercation with the on-field umpires

Shakib al Hasan / ICC T20 World Cup

