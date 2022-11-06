Controversial umpiring against Bangladesh again as Shakib given out in crucial match vs Pakistan

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan was adjudged LBW in the 11th over of the first inning in the all-important virtual quarter-final clash between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

However, upon closer inspection on the review that was instantaneously taken by Shakib, it was revealed that there was a large spike as the ball passed Shakib's bat.

This picture says it all. That was Not out. Shakib Unlucky. https://t.co/oN6Xwlgkbm— Abhinav Mukund (@mukundabhinav) November 6, 2022

According to the third umpire, the spike was from the bat hitting the ground but there was a noticeable gap between the toe of the bat and the ground when the spike appeared on ultra edge. The bat was above the ground so there could have been no way the spike was anything but the inside edge.

Not sure how Shakib was out there. Shocker of a decision. #PakvBan #T20WorldCup— Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) November 6, 2022

There appears to be a clear inside edge for Shakib.



Very unlucky to be given out LBW@abcsport#T20WorldCup



📹: @FoxCricket pic.twitter.com/3TfgPBtBIu— Tom Wildie (@tomwildie) November 6, 2022

What just happened? How is Shakib out? 🤯 — Danish Sait (@DanishSait) November 6, 2022

Poor umpiring continued as Shakib left the field for a golden duck, visibly frustrated after having a slight altercation with the on-field umpires