Controversial referee Lahoz plans to retire after this season

Controversial Spanish referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz plans on retiring at the end of the season, it has been reported.

The prominent official has faced heavy criticism over the last month for his displays in World Cup, La Liga and Copa del Rey matches and the Spanish football authorities have decided to leave him out of the upcoming weekend's matches.

And now, Lahoz has revealed the decision to call time on his career, journalist Gaston Edul reports.

The 45-year-old caused a storm of controversy in the World Cup quarter-final between Argentina and Netherlands when he set a new record for most yellow cards in a single match in the competition.

Lahoz was criticised by both teams, with Argentina hero Lionel Messi saying he was "not up to the task", while Netherlands and Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong said his display was "scandalous".

The referee was at the centre of further criticism on his return to domestic duties.

He set another record for most number of cards in a La Liga match when he took charge of the match between Barcelona and Espanyol.

This week, he sent off Sevilla coach Jorge Sampaoli just 17 minutes into the Copa del Rey clash against Linares.

Reports say the referee will not be involved in this weekend's La Liga matches and it is unclear if he will be given another game to officiate the following week.