Conte's managerial period for Spurs begins with a 3-2 win in ECL

Sports

Hindustan Times
05 November, 2021, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2021, 12:54 pm

Related News

Conte's managerial period for Spurs begins with a 3-2 win in ECL

Tottenham held on for a 3-2 home win over Vitesse Arnhem in the Europa Conference League on Thursday after nearly giving up a three-goal lead in Conte's debut.

Hindustan Times
05 November, 2021, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2021, 12:54 pm
Conte&#039;s managerial period for Spurs begins with a 3-2 win in ECL

Antonio Conte's first game in charge of Tottenham had five first-half goals, three red cards and a glimpse of the challenge he faces at the London club.

Tottenham held on for a 3-2 home win over Vitesse Arnhem in the Europa Conference League on Thursday after nearly giving up a three-goal lead in Conte's debut. The Italian was appointed Spurs' new manager following Nuno Espirito Santo's dismissal on Monday.

Former Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho also avoided another embarrassment as Roma scored a late equalizer to draw 2-2 at home against Norwegian club Bodø/Glimt — which had routed the Italian club 6-1 at home in the previous round.

Conte seemed to have already given Tottenham a much-needed spark as his team led 3-0 after just 28 minutes, but Vitesse pulled two goals back before halftime. Spurs then had defender Cristian Romero sent off in the 59th and were under pressure until Vitesse had two players red-carded in the final 10 minutes.

Son Heung-min, who scored the first goal of both Jose Mourinho's and Nuno's reigns, did the same for Conte in the 14th minute before Lucas Moura and a Jacob Rasmussen own goal seemingly had the hosts in total control.

Tottenham is second in Group G, three points behind Rennes, which beat Mura 1-0.

Football

Antonio Conte / Tottenham Hotspur

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Sakoatex’s sweaters enter global market

Sakoatex’s sweaters enter global market

19h | Videos
Barbecue with Texas and Mountain Fusion

Barbecue with Texas and Mountain Fusion

19h | Videos
Export sees record over 60% growth in Oct

Export sees record over 60% growth in Oct

19h | Videos
How Bangladesh tamed Covid-19

How Bangladesh tamed Covid-19

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months
Economy

bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

3
Syed Manzur Elahi
Economy

Nike, Adidas frantically looking for countries to set up factories, a golden opportunity for us

4
Poor show in DU admission tests continues
Education

Poor show in DU admission tests continues

5
Representational image. Pixabay.
Infrastructure

Govt seeks Korean investment for Tongi-Jhilmil subway

6
Fault In Karnaphuli Tunnel Design
Infrastructure

Karnaphuli tunnel was designed but not for traffic flow at ends