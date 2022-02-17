Confusion over Shakib's illness ahead of BPL final

TBS Report
17 February, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 17 February, 2022, 05:01 pm

Confusion over Shakib&#039;s illness ahead of BPL final

Ahead of the all-important final of the ongoing Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), the captains of the two sides - Comilla Victorians and Fortune Barishal - were supposed to pose with the winners' trophy. But Barishal skipper Shakib Al Hasan was absent and instead the vice-captain Nurul Hasan was sent to pose with the trophy alongside Comilla captain Imrul Kayes. 

Sabbir Khan, team manager of the Fortune Barishal team, initially said that Shakib was absent due to stomach upset. He also informed that Shakib did not turn up at practice on Thursday. But Nurul Hasan's statement suggested otherwise. According to him, Shakib was 'probably' hitting the gym at that time.

"Shakib is absent because of a stomach upset," Sabbir Khan told the journalists before the photo session. When asked if it was food poisoning, Sabbir Khan said that it was 'something like that'.

"I think he is probably hitting the gym," Nurul said later. "We had an optional practice session yesterday. I think it's the management's decision to send me here. I don't know more than that."

Nurul was then informed of Shakib's 'stomach upset'. When asked about that, Nurul replied, "I said that it was the management's decision. I saw him in the gym in the morning. I don't know what happened after that."

Despite the confusion, Barishal's vice-captain Nurul hoped that Shakib would be available for the final on Friday.

