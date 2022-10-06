Confident Miraz waiting for a 'big knock' in opening role

Sports

BSS
06 October, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 06 October, 2022, 05:19 pm

Related News

Confident Miraz waiting for a 'big knock' in opening role

He opened the innings for Bangladesh in the last three T20 matches and his score read 38, 15 and 46, which is not quite a bad number, compared to the other batters who opened for Bangladesh in the last one year.

BSS
06 October, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 06 October, 2022, 05:19 pm
Confident Miraz waiting for a &#039;big knock&#039; in opening role

Mehidy Hasan Miraz is upbeat to cement his place as a designated opener of Bangladesh as he believes the challenge of opening the innings in T20 cricket brought the best out of him.
 
Miraz was given the opportunity to open the innings after the regular openers failed to give Bangladesh an expected start in the T20 format.

 He opened the innings for Bangladesh in the last three T20 matches and his score read 38, 15 and 46, which is not quite a bad number, compared to the other batters who opened for Bangladesh in the last one year.

At least Miraz has been able to give the consistency, a thing that the Bangladesh team management is seeking. Miraz who also had the experience of opening the innings in the domestic circuit said he savours the job, given by the team management and is keen to improve more.

"Since I have had a chance in the opening position, I am trying to play good cricket and I am enjoying," Miraz said in a video message sent by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) today.

"Everyone is supporting me and the thing looks good. Whenever I am practicing, everyone is supporting me and everyone believes in me a lot. I myself am very confident. Now I am just waiting for a big knock. "

Another video sent by the BCB showed Miraz practicing sixes at Lincoln's net and also tried to send the ball across the rope by playing over the top shot when most of the fielders are in the circle. It meant, he practiced hard to score runs quickly in the first powerplay.

Bangladesh will open their tri-nation series, taking on Pakistan tomorrow (Friday) at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.
 
"I believe we have taken a very good preparation. The three days we practiced, have been very good practice. The bowlers have bowled, the batsmen have batted. We have practiced in two groups and we have done specific practice," he said.

"I did as much as I need. In particular, I batted and bowled. The pace bowlers have bowled the spot. Those who are in coaching staff have helped us very well. It's not a very favourable condition for us, because it is a little cold here. Even then everyone has adapted very well. This is a positive side for our team."

 

Cricket

Mehidy Hasan Miraz / Bangladesh Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Self-learning made easy: 10 tips for learning more quickly and effectively

Self-learning made easy: 10 tips for learning more quickly and effectively

4h | Pursuit
Graphic: TBS

Chardike.com: A Korean products platform from a Bangladeshi immersed in Korean culture

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The ills of our banking system

8h | Panorama
Mapping our genetic ties to Neanderthals deserved a Nobel

Mapping our genetic ties to Neanderthals deserved a Nobel

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Investing in capital market and mutual funds in Bangladesh

Investing in capital market and mutual funds in Bangladesh

5h | Videos
Dholaikhal sees annual business worth Tk8,000-10,000 cr

Dholaikhal sees annual business worth Tk8,000-10,000 cr

21h | Videos
Reasons behind popularity of MSI GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card

Reasons behind popularity of MSI GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card

23h | Videos
Bangladesh falls behind in hitting sixes in T20

Bangladesh falls behind in hitting sixes in T20

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
A cityscape shows the power outage over the Hatirjheel Area in the capital following a failure in the national grid which caused blackouts for over four hours in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Tuesday. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Parts of country plunge into the long dark over 'technical glitch'

4
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

5
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

6
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan International Airlines withdraws objectionable memo on cabin crew’s dress code