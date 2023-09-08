Concussion substitute Labuschagne knocks out South Africa

Sports

Reuters
08 September, 2023, 01:45 am
Last modified: 08 September, 2023, 01:49 am

Related News

Concussion substitute Labuschagne knocks out South Africa

Labuschagne replaced Cameron Green, hit on the head by a rising delivery from Kagiso Rabada, and made a match-winning 80 not out to see Australia to their target after putting South Africa into bat and dismissing them for 222.

Reuters
08 September, 2023, 01:45 am
Last modified: 08 September, 2023, 01:49 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Marnus Labuschagne came on as a concussion substitute to steer Australia to a three-wicket win over South Africa in a one-day international on Thursday, leaving Australia's selectors with thinking to do ahead of next month's World Cup in India.

Labuschagne replaced Cameron Green, hit on the head by a rising delivery from Kagiso Rabada, and made a match-winning 80 not out to see Australia to their target after putting South Africa into bat and dismissing them for 222.

Australia, who secured victory with nine overs to spare, had been in serious trouble at 113-7 as they plundered early runs but also lost a steady stream of wickets.

Labuschagne was the first ever test concussion substitute at Lord's in the 2019 Ashes, when he replaced Steve Smith and made 59, and looked at ease when he took over from Green.

Labuschagne's unbeaten 112-run eighth-wicket partnership with Ashton Agar guided Australia to victory in the first game of the five-match series and reminded the Australian selectors, who left him out of the World Cup squad, of his prowess.

His innings squeezed the energy out of an excited home attack, who had early inroads as they looked to defend a modest total. Agar contributed 48 not out.

Earlier, South Africa captain Temba Bavuma finished on 114 not out to become only the second South African to carry his bat through an ODI innings.

Opener Quinton de Kock and big hitters Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller all failed to get going with the destructive Miller out second ball with an edge to wicketkeeper Alex Carey off Josh Hazlewood, who took 3-41.

All-rounder Marco Jansen helped Bavuma steady the innings in 57-run sixth-wicket partnership before he was bowled by Hazelwood for 32.

The second ODI is also at Bloemfontein on Saturday.

Cricket

South Africa Cricket Team / Australia Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The MG GT is designed to be an exciting daily driver and thus comes with sporty features all around such as aggressive headlights and taillights, 17-inch rims, a sporty interior and a peppy engine with tiptronic gears. Photo: Akif Hamid

MG GT: A lot of car for the price

2h | Wheels
Photo: Reuters

Elected criminals

6h | Panorama
The new town has been developed without a functional drainage system, resulting in prolonged waterlogging on the roads, even though there is no rainfall. But downpours make the situation much worse. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Matuail: A new town without a sewerage system

6h | Panorama
Photo: Shovy Zibran

Amzad Ali: A man with a big brave heart

8h | Features

More Videos from TBS

The train from Dhaka to Bhanga goes via Padma Bridge for the first time

The train from Dhaka to Bhanga goes via Padma Bridge for the first time

21h | TBS Today
Messi-Ronaldo is not at the top of the richest athletes in history

Messi-Ronaldo is not at the top of the richest athletes in history

17m | TBS SPORTS
India will have to pay Rs 14,000 crore to become 'Bharat'

India will have to pay Rs 14,000 crore to become 'Bharat'

19h | TBS World
Redut and Convoy are taking the place of Wagner Group!

Redut and Convoy are taking the place of Wagner Group!

22h | TBS World