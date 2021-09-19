“Completely false!” - PSG sporting director denies Lionel Messi’s PSG salary claims

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) sporting director Leonardo has publicly denied French publication L'Equipe's report on Lionel Messi's salary during his three years at the club.

According to L'Equipe, Lionel Messi was estimated to be earning close to €30 million in his first two seasons at PSG while earning €40 million during his third season. However, PSG's sporting director has completely denied these alleged salary claims, citing them as disrespectful. Leonardo said:

"We cannot accept the [front] cover of a newspaper like L'Equipe. It is completely false. It [shows] a lack of respect and we did not like it. It is very far from the truth, in terms of duration and numbers."

Leonardo claims the numbers behind Lionel Messi's contract at PSG are confidential and far from what L'Equipe have printed. Leonardo added:

"There are confidentiality clauses, but I can say that it is not true (regarding the three years). I do not understand the timing of the publication. It really is very far from reality. The duration of the contract is two years. It has no mandatory or non-mandatory option [for a third]."

Lionel Messi's arrival from Barcelona to PSG was one of the biggest transfers to take place this summer. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner arrived on a free transfer after Barcelona could not provide Messi with a new contract due to their financial problems.

PSG will be hoping Lionel Messi can guide them to their elusive Champions League title during his time in the French capital.

Lionel Messi is slowly being integrated into the PSG starting XI

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino is not rushing Lionel Messi into the starting XI. Lionel Messi made his PSG debut by coming off the bench against Reims. The former Barcelona star did not feature for the Parisian giants in their next game against Clermont Foot since he was on international duty with Argentina.

Lionel Messi did start for PSG for the first time against Club Brugge in the Champions League in a game which finished 1-1. As things stand, Messi is yet to open his account for his new side. However, it is only a matter of time before he starts to score for PSG.

The Argentine is now expected to play his first game at the Parc des Princes as a PSG player against Lyon this weekend.

