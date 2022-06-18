Commentator confuses Bangladesh for Pakistan during side's Test against West Indies; video goes viral

Bangladesh were struggling in the opening Test match of their all-format tour of the West Indies when a commentator on-air made a faux-pas by confusing the Tigers for their subcontinental cousins, Pakistan. Interestingly, West Indies had toured Pakistan in a limited-overs series earlier this month.

Bangladesh, batting first, were struggling at 81-7 in the 28th over of day one at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. Veteran opener Tamim Iqbal and talismanic all-rounder Shakib al-Hasan were the only players to successfully put some run on the boards at that point.

Bad went to worse as they lost their eighth wicket, seeing Mustafizur Rahman trudge back to the pavilion, caught behind off Jayden Seales. The commentator, recognized as Stacy-Ann King, a member of the West Indies women's team blundered by confusing the names. The error tickled one Twitter user who uploaded the video to the platform.

Haha who's this commentator 😆😆 living in pre 1971 Era 😆😆



Pakistan 81-8 😆😆😆#BanvsWI pic.twitter.com/2Gt1TCNSVI— Sheraz Akhter (@Sherazakhter08) June 16, 2022

While Twitter enjoyed the moment of confusion, Bangladesh's fans wouldn't have enjoyed watching their team get bowled out for 103, with Seales and Alzarri Joseph taking 3 wickets each. Bangladesh ended their innings with 6 ducks, including three of their top 4, tying the unwanted record for most ducks in a single Test innings.

This is the second time this year 6 Bangladesh batters had been dismissed for ducks, earlier having occurred against Sri Lanka, although that innings in Mirpur saw twin hundreds from Mushfiqur Rahim and Litton Das to take the Tigers to a total of 365.

Although captain Shakib successfully notched up his 28th Test half-century, scoring half of his team's runs, West Indies quickly overtook the visitors. Kraigg Braithwaite put on 94 runs and Jermaine Blackwood supported him with 63, placing Bangladesh at a 162-run deficit. Bangladesh are faring slightly better in their second innings, ending at 50-2 on day two, but with a lot of work ahead of them.