Commentator confuses Bangladesh for Pakistan during side's Test against West Indies; video goes viral

Sports

Hindustan Times
18 June, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2022, 07:25 pm

Related News

Commentator confuses Bangladesh for Pakistan during side's Test against West Indies; video goes viral

The commentator, recognized as Stacy-Ann King, a member of the West Indies women’s team blundered by confusing the names. The error tickled one Twitter user who uploaded the video to the platform.

Hindustan Times
18 June, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2022, 07:25 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Bangladesh were struggling in the opening Test match of their all-format tour of the West Indies when a commentator on-air made a faux-pas by confusing the Tigers for their subcontinental cousins, Pakistan. Interestingly, West Indies had toured Pakistan in a limited-overs series earlier this month.

Bangladesh, batting first, were struggling at 81-7 in the 28th over of day one at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. Veteran opener Tamim Iqbal and talismanic all-rounder Shakib al-Hasan were the only players to successfully put some run on the boards at that point.

Bad went to worse as they lost their eighth wicket, seeing Mustafizur Rahman trudge back to the pavilion, caught behind off Jayden Seales. The commentator, recognized as Stacy-Ann King, a member of the West Indies women's team blundered by confusing the names. The error tickled one Twitter user who uploaded the video to the platform.

While Twitter enjoyed the moment of confusion, Bangladesh's fans wouldn't have enjoyed watching their team get bowled out for 103, with Seales and Alzarri Joseph taking 3 wickets each. Bangladesh ended their innings with 6 ducks, including three of their top 4, tying the unwanted record for most ducks in a single Test innings.

This is the second time this year 6 Bangladesh batters had been dismissed for ducks, earlier having occurred against Sri Lanka, although that innings in Mirpur saw twin hundreds from Mushfiqur Rahim and Litton Das to take the Tigers to a total of 365.

Although captain Shakib successfully notched up his 28th Test half-century, scoring half of his team's runs, West Indies quickly overtook the visitors. Kraigg Braithwaite put on 94 runs and Jermaine Blackwood supported him with 63, placing Bangladesh at a 162-run deficit. Bangladesh are faring slightly better in their second innings, ending at 50-2 on day two, but with a lot of work ahead of them.

 

 

Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Team / BD vs WI

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Haval launches new workshop and service campaign

Haval launches new workshop and service campaign

45m | Wheels
The company has 700 covered vans and every day 110 vans travel to Dhaka with products from all over Bangladesh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Sundarban Courier Service: The 10,000-strong company that delivers anything from needle to couch

11h | Panorama
Hawk-Cuckoo dodging detection. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Common Hawk-Cuckoo: An uncommon impersonator and an amazing vocalist

9h | Panorama
Mark Gilbert. Sketch: TBS

Bank of England joins the scream-if-you-wanna-hike-faster gang

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Key reasons behind Sylhet flood

Key reasons behind Sylhet flood

1h | Videos
How to handle stress and anxiety at work

How to handle stress and anxiety at work

1h | Videos
Nutritious ‘Latkan’ fruit

Nutritious ‘Latkan’ fruit

4h | Videos
Why is K2 the World's toughest mountain to climb?

Why is K2 the World's toughest mountain to climb?

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

2
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

3
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

4
A screenshot of the CPP oil pipeline project
China

China sets two world records in deep-sea energy exploration in Bangladesh

5
Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Shipping lines unwilling to carry hydrogen peroxide from Bangladesh

6
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani