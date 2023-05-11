Commentator apologises for 'sexist' remark during 1st T20I between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka

Sports

TBS Report
11 May, 2023, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2023, 05:31 pm

Related News

Commentator apologises for 'sexist' remark during 1st T20I between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka

"Hi Georgie let me extend an unconditional apology if you or anyone else were offended. The comments were never meant to be insulting, but was made through a pure cricketing angle innocently. Still I am willing say sorry and stand corrected. Once again my apologies sincerely," he wrote in a reply to Heath's tweet.

TBS Report
11 May, 2023, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2023, 05:31 pm
Photo: Twitter
Photo: Twitter

A clip from the ongoing Bangladesh Women's tour of Sri Lanka has been shared widely on social media, with a commentator criticised for suggesting that it's "unpardonable" for a women's cricketer to bowl a front-foot no ball.

The clip, from the first Sri Lanka-Bangladesh T20I in Colombo, shows commentator Roshan Abeysinghe expressing his surprise when Bangladesh left-arm spinner Nahida Akter bowled a no ball in the 13th over of Sri Lanka's innings.

"It's a no ball as well. Now this is unpardonable," Abeysinghe is heard saying. "Unpardonable on two counts: one, a spinner; second thing, a lady… a women's cricketer. I don't think they have big strides, so in that context, very very surprised how she could overstep."

In fact, replays show that Akter did not overstep: while in her delivery stride, she accidentally knocked the bails at the non-striker's end off with her foot.

"Yeah [it's the bails being dislodged], because I told you it can never be a stride," Abeysinghe continued.

On social media, there was considerable backlash against the commentator, with the analysis labelled "nonsensical" and "sexist".

The clip was shared on Twitter by journalist Georgie Heath and Abeysinghe apologised for the comment. 

"Hi Georgie let me extend an unconditional apology if you or anyone else were offended. The comments were never meant to be insulting, but was made through a pure cricketing angle innocently. Still I am willing say sorry and stand corrected. Once again my apologies sincerely," he wrote in a reply to Heath's tweet.

Bangladesh ended up winners on the night as they got the better of the home side by 6 wickets and 1 ball to spare as they successfully chased down the target of 146.

 

Cricket

Roshan Abeysinghe / Bangladesh Women's Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Bloomberg

Imran Khan vs the Pakistan army: What's next?

2h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

'Smart Bangladesh' to make the country the next tech hub in Asia

18h | Panorama
Muenzer collects used cooking oil from more than 1,200 FBOs (Food Business Operators, which include restaurants, hotels, manufacturers etc) in the country to make biodiesel. Photo: Noor A Alam

Muenzer Bangla Private Limited: A green player in the greasy world of used cooking oil business

9h | Panorama
illustration: TBS

Is 'office politics' always a bad idea?

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh a priority country for South Korea- Korean Ambassador

Bangladesh a priority country for South Korea- Korean Ambassador

22h | TBS Face to Face
Trump sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll, says jury

Trump sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll, says jury

22h | TBS World
Art supply shops are still in Covid impact

Art supply shops are still in Covid impact

23h | TBS Stories
The TV shows went dark by the strike of Hollywood writers

The TV shows went dark by the strike of Hollywood writers

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

2
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh

Dhaka to have 15 makeshift cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

4
Anuv Jain. Photo: Collected
Splash

Anuv Jain to perform live in Dhaka

5
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

6
Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19
Bangladesh

Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19