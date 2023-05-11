Commentator apologises for 'sexist' remark during 1st T20I between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka

A clip from the ongoing Bangladesh Women's tour of Sri Lanka has been shared widely on social media, with a commentator criticised for suggesting that it's "unpardonable" for a women's cricketer to bowl a front-foot no ball.

The clip, from the first Sri Lanka-Bangladesh T20I in Colombo, shows commentator Roshan Abeysinghe expressing his surprise when Bangladesh left-arm spinner Nahida Akter bowled a no ball in the 13th over of Sri Lanka's innings.

"It's a no ball as well. Now this is unpardonable," Abeysinghe is heard saying. "Unpardonable on two counts: one, a spinner; second thing, a lady… a women's cricketer. I don't think they have big strides, so in that context, very very surprised how she could overstep."

In fact, replays show that Akter did not overstep: while in her delivery stride, she accidentally knocked the bails at the non-striker's end off with her foot.

"Yeah [it's the bails being dislodged], because I told you it can never be a stride," Abeysinghe continued.

On social media, there was considerable backlash against the commentator, with the analysis labelled "nonsensical" and "sexist".

The clip was shared on Twitter by journalist Georgie Heath and Abeysinghe apologised for the comment.

"Hi Georgie let me extend an unconditional apology if you or anyone else were offended. The comments were never meant to be insulting, but was made through a pure cricketing angle innocently. Still I am willing say sorry and stand corrected. Once again my apologies sincerely," he wrote in a reply to Heath's tweet.

Bangladesh ended up winners on the night as they got the better of the home side by 6 wickets and 1 ball to spare as they successfully chased down the target of 146.