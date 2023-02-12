Comilla victorious, through to the BPL final after win over Sylhet

Sports

UNB
12 February, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2023, 11:37 pm

Related News

Comilla victorious, through to the BPL final after win over Sylhet

Comilla will now face the winner between Sylhet and Rangpur Riders in the final.

UNB
12 February, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2023, 11:37 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Comilla Victorians, the most successful team in the history of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), advanced to the final of the current season after defeating Sylhet Strikers, who had been leading the league table for most of the tournament, with a four-wicket victory.

Before Comilla claimed victory in the first qualifier, Rangpur Riders beat Fortune Barishal in the eliminator. So, Sylhet still can reach the final if they can defeat the Riders in the second qualifier on February 14.

The Victorians earned their tenth straight win after ending their three-game losing streak at the beginning of the league.

In today's match, Comilla won the toss and chose to bowl first. They restricted the Strikers to 125 runs in 17.1 overs.

Najmul Hossain Shanto top scored 38 runs off 29 balls with four fours and one six for the Strikers. However, the other three batters next in the batting order could only add five runs to the board.

After that, Mashrafe Bin Mortaza and Mushfiqur Rahim tried to limit the damage, scoring 26 and 29 runs, respectively.

For the Victorians, Andre Russell took two wickets for 22 runs. Tanvir Islam and Mustafizur Rahman also grabbed two wickets each.

In reply, Comilla lost Liton Das early for seven, but Sunil Narine scored 39 off just 18 balls with four sixes and three fours.

Comilla lost some wickets after that as right-arm pacer Rubel Hossain displayed glimpses of his old self. But that was not enough for the Strikers to turn the table on them.

Comilla chased down the target of 130 in 16.4 overs with four wickets to spare.

It is the fourth final appearance for the Victorians, who won the titles in all three of their previous attempts.

Cricket

Bangladesh Premier League / Sylhet Strikers / Comilla Victorians

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

From left: Rakin Absar, Saba Chowdhury, Iftekhar Rafsan, and Ishrat Zaheen Ahmed. Photo: Collected

Young Hearts on love, commitment and heartbreak

10h | Mode
There are around a thousand active van pullers in Karwan Bazar. For each delivery, the vanwalas earn Tk150 to Tk200. Photo: Mumit M

An organised mess: The racing vanwalas of Karwan Bazar

14h | Panorama
Many see Big Oil as profiteering from public misery, so calls for windfall taxes on profits are growing louder. Photo: Bloomberg

Could Big Oil's bumper profits grow bigger?

13h | Panorama
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Fat Emperor: A big, fat, Cantonese surprise

1d | Food

More Videos from TBS

Journalist mentioned in Hindenburg report, speaks up

Journalist mentioned in Hindenburg report, speaks up

5h | TBS Stories
Who is Jason Mamoa targeting? FAST X Trailer review

Who is Jason Mamoa targeting? FAST X Trailer review

2h | TBS Entertainment
Spring Empire: surrounded by civic facilities

Spring Empire: surrounded by civic facilities

3h | TBS Stories
Economy of Bangladesh from the point of view of Kaushik Basu

Economy of Bangladesh from the point of view of Kaushik Basu

6h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

2
Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making
Districts

Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making

3
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

4
Photo: Collected
Crime

Prime Distribution MD Mamun arrested in fraud case

5
30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times
Economy

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

6
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

HSC results to be published Wednesday