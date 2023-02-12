Comilla victorious, through to the BPL final after win over Sylhet

Comilla Victorians, the most successful team in the history of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), advanced to the final of the current season after defeating Sylhet Strikers, who had been leading the league table for most of the tournament, with a four-wicket victory.

Before Comilla claimed victory in the first qualifier, Rangpur Riders beat Fortune Barishal in the eliminator. So, Sylhet still can reach the final if they can defeat the Riders in the second qualifier on February 14.

The Victorians earned their tenth straight win after ending their three-game losing streak at the beginning of the league.

In today's match, Comilla won the toss and chose to bowl first. They restricted the Strikers to 125 runs in 17.1 overs.

Najmul Hossain Shanto top scored 38 runs off 29 balls with four fours and one six for the Strikers. However, the other three batters next in the batting order could only add five runs to the board.

After that, Mashrafe Bin Mortaza and Mushfiqur Rahim tried to limit the damage, scoring 26 and 29 runs, respectively.

For the Victorians, Andre Russell took two wickets for 22 runs. Tanvir Islam and Mustafizur Rahman also grabbed two wickets each.

In reply, Comilla lost Liton Das early for seven, but Sunil Narine scored 39 off just 18 balls with four sixes and three fours.

Comilla lost some wickets after that as right-arm pacer Rubel Hossain displayed glimpses of his old self. But that was not enough for the Strikers to turn the table on them.

Comilla chased down the target of 130 in 16.4 overs with four wickets to spare.

It is the fourth final appearance for the Victorians, who won the titles in all three of their previous attempts.