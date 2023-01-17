Comilla finally victorious, beat Challengers by 6 wickets

Sports

UNB
17 January, 2023, 01:35 am
Last modified: 17 January, 2023, 01:39 am

Comilla finally victorious, beat Challengers by 6 wickets

UNB
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Comilla Victorians earned their first win of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) in their fourth match, defeating home team Chattogram Challengers by six wickets Monday.

Litton Das, who scored 40 off 22 balls with four fours and three sixes, led the charge for Comilla. Pakistani wicketkeeper-batter Mohammed Rizwan also scored 37 off 35 balls.

Choosing to bat first, Chattogram managed to post 135-8 in 20 overs.

Chattogram captain Shuvagata Hom top scored 37 runs off 23 deliveries. Max O'Dowd and Afif Hossain scored 24 and 29, respectively.

Tanvir Islam, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, and Khushdil Shah bagged two wickets each for Comilla.

In reply, Litton and Rizwan made a 50-plus-run opening stand that set a solid foundation for Comilla, who eventually won the match with 15 balls to play.

It was the third defeat for Chattogram in five matches in the event.

