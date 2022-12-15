Comeback man Kuldeep spins a web after sensational Siraj spell silences Bangladesh

Bangladesh faced the prospect of having to follow-on after India's Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav ripped the heart out of their batting line-up to reduce them to 133 for eight at the close on day two of the ongoing Chattogram Test. The hosts trailed by 271 runs with Mehidy Hasan Miraz being the last recognised batter.

In reply to India's 404, Bangladesh started their first innings in the worst way possible as Siraj struck with the first ball to send Najmul Hossain Shanto packing. Yasir Ali's leg-stump was uprooted by Siraj's new-ball partner Umesh Yadav, leaving Bangladesh reeling at 5/2. Litton Das and Zakir Hasan then looked to rebuild but a moment of madness from the former led to his downfall in the third session.

It all transpired in the 14th over Bangladesh's innings. Litton, who had looked in sublime touch in the previous session, hitting five boundaries to race to 24, was yet to score a run in the three overs of play in the post-Tea session. Siraj, who started India's charge along with off-spinner R Ashwin, came running in to start another over.

There was nothing special about the first ball of the over which Litton played quite comfortably off the backfoot. Siraj, in his follow-through, had a few words to say to Litton.

The Bangladesh batter, instead of letting it go, decided to have a charge at Siraj. He had his hands over his ears gesturing "what did you say?" The umpire was quick to stop Litton's march and Siraj too did not escalate matters and turned back to his mark.

Siraj hit the deck hard to bring its up-and-down nature into play. The ball kept a tad low, hit the bottom edge of Litton's bat and crashed into the stumps. Siraj had his finger on his lips. His revenge was a perfect one.

Virat Kohli, who was standing in the slips, was also seen copying Litton's hands-in-ears gesture to give him a fiery send-off.

Siraj accounted for the wicket of debutant opener Zakir Hasan (20) before Kuldeep Yadav started his show. He got Shakib Al Hasan (3), Nurul Hasan (16), Mushfiqur Rahim (28) and Taijul Islam (0) in a brilliant ten-over spell.

India rode on three half-centuries to reach the 400-run mark.

Cheteshwar Pujara was the highest scorer for the side with 90 while Shreyas Iyer made 86. Ravichandran Ashwin was the other one, who brought up his 13th

fifty in Test cricket and finally was out on 58.

Ashwin was key in propelling past India 400-run mark after they lost overnight unbeaten batter Iyer in the early of the morning session on day two.

Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav then added 87-run for the eighth wicket stand to keep Bangladesh at bay. Kuldeep chipped-in-with crucial 40.

Bangladesh reduced India to 48-3 after the visitors opted to bat first. But Pujara stitched two important partnerships-64-run with Rishabah Pant who scored 46 for fourth wickets and 149-run with Iyer for the fifth wicket to keep the side going.

Pujara missed out his well deserved ton, being out at the fag end of the day one. Later on day two, Bangladesh denied Iyer a century.

For Bangladesh, left-arm spinner Taijul Islam and offspinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz claimed four wickets apiece. The two pacers- Ebadot Hossain and Khaled Ahmed - took the rest of the two fallen wickets evenly.