'Come on, Bangladesh!': Australia captain Marsh hoping Tigers beat Afghanistan

Australia captain Mitchell Marsh hoped for a Bangladesh victory as their fate remains in the hands of the Tigers after losing their final Super 8 match to India by 24 runs at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia.

Australia had to beat India to reach the semifinals, but their defeat left the race wide open between Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Australia.

"It's disappointing (to lose). Still technically there's a chance to go through, and today India got the better of us," Marsh said at the post-match presentation.

"I think over the course of 40 overs there's a lot of small margins, but honestly, India were the better team," he added.

"Come on, Bangladesh," Marsh concluded.

India have sealed their place in the semifinals from Group 1 with six points from their three matches while Australia and Afghanistan both have two points to their name. Bangladesh are still winless in the Super 8 stage but they too have a chance for the final semifinalist spot.

If Bangladesh defeat Afghanistan by a margin of 62 runs or chase the target between 11.5 and 13.4 overs in their final match, they will qualify. Australia will need Bangladesh to win by any lesser margin of that to grab the spot.

Bangladesh face Afghanistan on Tuesday at 6:30 am BST.