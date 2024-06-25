'Come on, Bangladesh!': Australia captain Marsh hoping Tigers beat Afghanistan

Sports

TBS Report
25 June, 2024, 12:40 am
Last modified: 25 June, 2024, 01:14 am

Related News

'Come on, Bangladesh!': Australia captain Marsh hoping Tigers beat Afghanistan

If Bangladesh defeat Afghanistan by a margin of 62 runs or chase the target between 11.5 and 13.4 overs in their final match, they will qualify. Australia will need Bangladesh to win by any lesser margin of that to grab the spot.

TBS Report
25 June, 2024, 12:40 am
Last modified: 25 June, 2024, 01:14 am
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Australia captain Mitchell Marsh hoped for a Bangladesh victory as their fate remains in the hands of the Tigers after losing their final Super 8 match to India by 24 runs at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia. 

Australia had to beat India to reach the semifinals, but their defeat left the race wide open between Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Australia.

"It's disappointing (to lose). Still technically there's a chance to go through, and today India got the better of us," Marsh said at the post-match presentation.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"I think over the course of 40 overs there's a lot of small margins, but honestly, India were the better team," he added.

"Come on, Bangladesh," Marsh concluded.

India have sealed their place in the semifinals from Group 1 with six points from their three matches while Australia and Afghanistan both have two points to their name. Bangladesh are still winless in the Super 8 stage but they too have a chance for the final semifinalist spot.

If Bangladesh defeat Afghanistan by a margin of 62 runs or chase the target between 11.5 and 13.4 overs in their final match, they will qualify. Australia will need Bangladesh to win by any lesser margin of that to grab the spot.

Bangladesh face Afghanistan on Tuesday at 6:30 am BST.

Top News / Cricket / T20 World Cup

Mitchell marsh / Bangladesh Cricket Team / Australia Cricket Team / T20 world cup 2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Urban women, mostly jobholders, are opting for scooters or bikes to avoid the hassle of public transport. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Behind the wheel: How women drivers navigate roads and social barriers

14h | Features
Since the signing of the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1944, global economic power has shifted significantly, with emerging markets and developing economies carrying far more weight. Photo: Bloomberg

A monetary and economic order fit for the 21st century

14h | Panorama
Michał Panasiuk. Illustration: TBS

Michał and the Bangla Summer School: A Bangla teacher in Europe

11h | Panorama
Collage: TBS Creative

In the time of goats and Russell's Vipers

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

US prosecutors recommend Justice Dept. criminally charge Boeing

US prosecutors recommend Justice Dept. criminally charge Boeing

2h | Videos
The technology sector is ahead in the list of wealthiest companies

The technology sector is ahead in the list of wealthiest companies

3h | Videos
That is why Hinduja family in discussion

That is why Hinduja family in discussion

5h | Videos
Lionel Messi Turns 37

Lionel Messi Turns 37

3h | Videos