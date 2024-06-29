Colombia into quarter-finals after 3-0 win over Costa Rica

Sports

AFP
29 June, 2024, 10:30 am
Last modified: 29 June, 2024, 10:34 am

Related News

Colombia into quarter-finals after 3-0 win over Costa Rica

Goals from Luis Diaz, Davinson Sanchez and Jhon Cordoba sealed all three points for the Colombians, who are now guaranteed a top-two finish in Group D.

AFP
29 June, 2024, 10:30 am
Last modified: 29 June, 2024, 10:34 am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Colombia marched into the quarter-finals of the Copa America on Friday with a confident 3-0 victory over Costa Rica in Arizona.

Goals from Luis Diaz, Davinson Sanchez and Jhon Cordoba sealed all three points for the Colombians, who are now guaranteed a top-two finish in Group D.

Colombia will qualify for the quarter-finals as group winners if they can secure at least a point against Brazil -- a 4-1 winner over Paraguay in Friday's other Copa contest -- in their final group game next Tuesday.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The Colombians will head into that game brimming with confidence after extending their unbeaten streak to 25 games at Glendale's State Farm Stadium on Friday.

Nestor Lorenzo's well-organised side have not lost since a defeat to Argentina in February 2022, and never looked in danger of changing that Friday.

Liverpool star Diaz opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 31st minute after Costa Rica goalkeeper Patrick Sequeira inexplicably crashed into Cordoba on the edge of the area.

Diaz stepped up to smash an emphatic spot-kick into the top corner.

Colombia almost doubled their tally on 37 minutes, with veteran midfielder James Rodriguez picking out Diaz at the back post.

Diaz poked a cross into the six-yard area but center-back Sanchez just couldn't get a touch to guide the ball into the net.

Sanchez made no such mistake in the 59th minute, however, as he glanced in Jhon Arias's cross from the left to make it 2-0.

Cordoba then grabbed Colombia's third on 62 minutes with the best goal of the game.

An exquisite through ball from Rodriguez split the Costa Rica defence and sent Cordoba racing in on goal, with the 31-year-old whipping a shot across goal into the far corner.

Football

Copa america 2024 / Colombia Football Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How Bangladeshis being 'scapegoated' ahead of UK election

How Bangladeshis being 'scapegoated' ahead of UK election

21h | Panorama
Sajib Ranjan Biswas (left) and Rajesh Saha create sound effects for a movie scene at their Cowbell Studio. The duo represents the new generation of Foley artists in Bangladesh, striving to elevate the art form in the digital age. Photo: Courtesy

The art of Foley: Crafting cinematic soundscapes at FDC

1d | Features
Illustration: TBS

Declining share of consumption in GDP

22h | Panorama
Students hold placards showing discontent over the High Court’s decision to reinstate the quota system in government jobs. Photo: UNB

Quotas in govt jobs should not be treated as a binary problem

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

AI is increasing the horror of war

AI is increasing the horror of war

43m | Videos
Biden’s disastrous debate accelerates doubts over candidacy

Biden’s disastrous debate accelerates doubts over candidacy

15h | Videos
Chittagong University campus is like a kingdom of music

Chittagong University campus is like a kingdom of music

2h | Videos
Einstein atomic bomb letter to be auctioned

Einstein atomic bomb letter to be auctioned

13h | Videos