Colombia football president arrested after Copa America final

Sports

Reuters
16 July, 2024, 07:10 am
Last modified: 16 July, 2024, 07:21 am

Related News

Colombia football president arrested after Copa America final

Jeserun and his son were charged after fighting security guards in a tunnel where media were gathering in the aftermath of the match, according to the police reports.

Reuters
16 July, 2024, 07:10 am
Last modified: 16 July, 2024, 07:21 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The 71-year-old head of Colombia's football federation and his son were arrested in Miami, accused of fighting security guards after the Copa America final that saw chaotic scenes around the stadium, Miami-Dade police confirmed on Monday.

Sunday's final, which Colombia lost to Argentina, started over an hour late after police initiated a lockdown that left hundreds of fans stuck outside Florida's Hard Rock Stadium.

Videos on social media showed security scuffling with fans attempting to breach the gates.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Both Ramon Jeserun, the federation president, and his 43-year-old son Ramon Jamil were arrested after an altercation at the stadium shortly after midnight, according to arrest reports by Miami police, which charged both men with battery.

Jeserun and his son were charged after fighting security guards in a tunnel where media were gathering in the aftermath of the match, according to the police reports.

This included a uniformed security guard tasked with holding back the crowd. According to police, Jeserun's son grabbed the guard by the neck and pulled him to the ground, where he punched him and kicked him in the head.

The Colombian football federation declined to comment.

More than two dozen fans were arrested at Sunday's Copa America final and over 50 people were kicked out from the venue, at which over 800 law enforcement officers were present.

It was the second time the US has hosted the Americas' most important national team football tournament, founded over a century ago.

In a statement on Monday, the Hard Rock Stadium said it had prepared for the match by increasing the number of law enforcement officers and security, with "more than double the personnel than a typical at-capacity stadium event."

After gates were closed and reopened, the venue said, "fans continued to engage in illegal conduct - fighting police officers, breaking down walls and barricades and vandalizing the stadium, causing significant damage to property."

The stadium has a capacity of over 65,000 and is scheduled to host seven matches at the 2026 World Cup.

 

Football

Colombia Football Team / Copa america 2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Donald Trump is assisted by the Secret Service after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, US on 13 July.  Photo: Bloomberg 

Does Trump's second life mean a second presidential term?

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The funniest makeup product names you'll ever encounter

22h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Travel in style: PaintInk's wearable art fanny packs

21h | Brands
PHOTO: Collected

Top 5 Dash Cams under Tk13,000

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Western weapons allowed Ukraine to attack inside Russia

Western weapons allowed Ukraine to attack inside Russia

9h | Videos
How much did Argentina-Spain receive for winning the title?

How much did Argentina-Spain receive for winning the title?

8h | Videos
Chhatra League allegedly attacks quota reform protesters at JU

Chhatra League allegedly attacks quota reform protesters at JU

11h | Videos
Where is the U.S. Headed?

Where is the U.S. Headed?

10h | Videos