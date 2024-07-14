Colombia coach Lorenzo upset over extended half-time break for Shakira show

Reuters
14 July, 2024, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2024, 02:28 pm

CONMEBOL confirmed the performance would last 20 minutes, and Colombia coach Nestor Lorenzo said he disagreed with the decision to extend the break as it could affect the players' fitness, adding that South American football's governing body had sanctioned late arrivals on the pitch after half-time.

Colombia will seek their second continental title when they take on defending champions Argentina at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, but the clash will not be the only spectacle with Shakira doing the half-time show.

CONMEBOL confirmed the performance would last 20 minutes, and Colombia coach Nestor Lorenzo said he disagreed with the decision to extend the break as it could affect the players' fitness, adding that South American football's governing body had sanctioned late arrivals on the pitch after half-time.

"Regarding the show, I hope all enjoy it, Shakira is an excellent artist. I found out today. I think it should be like any other game, the 15 minutes according to the rules," Lorenzo told a press conference on Saturday.

"When we have gone out at 16 we have been fined, now there is a show and we have to go out at 20 or 25, with the impact it can have on the players, they might cool down and we know what it costs those minutes of recovery in the dressing room."

The coach added he expected his team to play a flawless game to beat Argentina, and highlighted the role of veteran defender James Rodriguez, who has been crucial in the squad.

"If we hadn't done a good performance, we wouldn't be here. To beat Argentina we have to be the best version of ourselves and multiply it,"

"James has had a very good tournament. We are lucky that he is doing well, that he has taken the leadership of the team and that the team have supported him. He is undoubtedly one of the best in the Copa," Lorenzo said.

